Nvidia Data Breach: Giant Confirmed Hackers Stole Data Last Week

Last week, Nvidia confirmed that there had been a data breach and that the giant was investigating the same. However, the hacking group responsible for the breach has posted in its hacking group more details about what would happen if Nvidia didn’t do what they demanded. Here’s what they’re demanding.

The group, which goes by the name LAPSUS$ claims that it took 1TB of data from servers, including ‘most important stuff,’ schematics, drivers, firmware, etc. Nvidia acknowledged the leak and released a statement saying, “We are aware that the threat actor took employee credentials and some Nvidia proprietary information from our system and has begun leaking it online.”

The hackers are demanding Nvidia to remove the LHR V2. For starters, LHR (Lite Hash Rate) are versions of Nvidia’s RTX GPUs which significantly reduce the mining capabilities of the card without any effect on the card’s gaming performance.

Adding to that, in another message, the group said, “We decided to help the mining and gaming community. We want Nvidia to push an update for all 30 series firmware that will remove every LHR limitation; otherwise, we will leak the HW folder.

The group has also demanded Nvidia make its drivers open-source for all platforms, or it will have to face ‘consequences.’

Nvidia Data Breach: Response

The giant said: “We do not anticipate any disruption to our business or our ability to serve our customers as a result of this incident.” The hacking group said that the giant was able to encrypt one of the computers of the hacking group when they were extracting data.

Nvidia doesn’t believe that the attack has any relation to the recent political conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. The hacker group has also denied any political affiliation. “We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed in the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.