New MacBook Air Could be Announced at WWDC 2022

Rumors are going around that the tech giant Apple is working on a new and redesigned Apple MacBook Air. The laptop will feature a handful of changes, including design modifications.

A new report claims that the company could officially unveil the reformed laptop at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2022.

The conference will take place from 6th Jun to 10th June, and we expect multiple hardware announcements. Apple will also announce new software updates for its devices at the conference.

Bloomberg’s tech reporter, Mark Gurman, said that if Apple does not announce the MacBook Air at the conference, it could be due to supply chain problems.

In his newsletter, Gurman reported that Apple’s aim was to launch the MacBook Air with a new M2 chip, but the supply chain hindrance in China due to COVID-19 has made the matter difficult.

However, developers report that employees at Apple are using the next-gen MacBook Air with their app, which hints that the new laptop is closer than we previously anticipated.

2022 MacBook Air

According to multiple sources, the MacBook Air will feature more color options and a new factor form design. The laptop will be lightweight and thin, which will provide it with a classier outlook.

It may be launched in the same color options as the 24′ iMac, which are yellow, purple, green, pink, blue, silver, and orange.

Image Credit: ZONEofTECH

Apple could replace MacBook’s classic black keyboards with a more off-white keyboard and a white bezel. The display of the new laptop could come with a notch.

The new MacBook Air will feature a 1080p camera and framework modification, which removes the signature taper. We are not sure which processor the laptop will feature.

Some sources report it could be the M2 processor, while others indicate that the company could go for the old M1 chip.