Netflix Unveils A New Trailer For Alice in Borderland Season 2

Alice in Borderland, a live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name, premiered in 2020. The story consists of eight episodes and is directed by Shinsuke Sato. It follows characters who find themselves in an abandoned Tokyo and are forced to compete in kill-or-be-killed competitions. The show’s universe expanded throughout the season, revealing more secrets and a strange conspiracy that could go beyond what any protagonist expected. The second season has been a long time coming, despite being renewed shortly after its premiere on Netflix.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 gets a new trailer

However, following the completion of filming on Alice in Borderland Season 2 in March, Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming episodes. Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, which premieres on December 22, appears to build on the wild aspects of the first season. There is a focus on dangerous and colorful matchups. But, in the trailer’s final moments, there is a central question: will the deadly games end? Check out the trailer below:

The game is back on!



What To Expect?

The official plotline indicates that Arisu and his companions must take on a more difficult and dangerous games to return to their original world. It’s a summary that takes care not to reveal too much. Fans will recognise how the series intends to pick up from the big cliffhanger that concluded the first episodes based on the trailer. More information can be gleaned from casting announcements, which confirm new and returning cast members.

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland was announced in June, with six new actors joining the cast. Yuri Tsunematsu was cast as high school student Heiya, while Tomohisa Yamashita joined as the “King of Clubs.” The ensemble also included Kyma, Hayato Isomura, Kai Inowaki, Katsuya Maiguma, and Honami Sat as Kotoko. Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Yutaro Watanabe, Tsuyoshi Abe, and Riisa Naka will all return.

With a release date now set, fans can binge the first season of Alice in Borderland on Netflix. The show has an undeniably enthralling quality that compels viewers to race to the next chapter in a manner that perfectly aligns with Netflix’s binge strategy. With only eight episodes the survival thriller could gain a slew of new fans by the time it returns.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Premieres on Netflix on December 2022.