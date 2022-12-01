10 K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist This December 2022

While the ‘K’ in dramas continued to win throughout 2022 with incredible releases, November was an oxymoron with both light dramas like Call My Agent and serial killer crime thrillers like Somebody. However, because December is the month of holidays and celebrations, it appears to be more promising and the best time to binge-watch. Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Connect, Money Heist: Korea Season 2, and Big Bet are just a few of the K-dramas set to premiere in December 2022. There’s a lot more in store for all K-drama fans. So stock up on snacks and prepare to binge and chill.

10 upcoming K- Dramas to check out in December 2022

1. Recipe for Farewell

Recipe for Farewell is based on It May Be A Little Spicy Today by Kang Chang-rae. It stars Kim Seo-hyun from SKY Castle and seasoned actor Han Suk-kyu. An elderly translator and professor of humanities named Chang-wook (Han) has his life turned upside down when he learns that his wife Da-jung (Kim) has terminal cancer.

Da-jung requests that her husband prepare her meals during her final days because she is currently having trouble swallowing and digesting food. Even though Chang-wook has never cooked anything other than instant ramen, he quickly picks up the skill and lovingly makes each of his wife’s meals.

Recipe for Farewell debuts on Watcha on December 1.

2. Connect

Connect is a dark K-drama original from Disney+. It centers on an immortal humanoid named Ha Dong-soo (Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in), who is a victim of illegal organ harvesters. When he finally comes to after the ordeal, he discovers that his right eye has been removed.

Dong-soo discovers that Oh Jin-seop, a brutal serial killer terrorizing the people of Seoul, had his eye transplanted into his body after having horrifying visions of murders occurring in real-time. Oh Jin-seop is played by Ko Kyung-po of Seoul Vibe. Dong-soo starts assisting the police in finding the ruthless murderer by using this unsettling new connection.

All six episodes of Connect will premiere globally on Disney+ from December 7.

3. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

The South Korean adaptation of Money Heist will return with six all-new episodes describing an epic 4 trillion won heist on the mint of a united Korea, sixty days after the premiere of season one. Yoo Ji-tae reprises his role as the cunning mastermind Park Sun-ho, also known as Professor. Meanwhile, Park Hae-soo of Squid Game plays the violent former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho, also known as Berlin.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area premieres globally on Netflix on December 9.

4. The Forbidden Marriage

The Forbidden Marriage, based on a Korean webnovel of the same name, is a fictional historical-comedy series. It stars Shooting Stars actor Kim Young-dae as the grieving King Yi Heon, who enacts a ban on marriage throughout the kingdom following the passing of his wife and former crown princess (former IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju).

Seven years later, con artist So Rang (Love All Play’s Park Ju-hyun) is detained by officer Lee Shin-won (Rookie Cops’ Kim Woo-seok) on suspicion of fraud. She decides to devise a new scheme to get out of the situation. So Rang is brought before the king and finds herself entangled in a web of falsehoods after feigning possession by the ghost of the late princess.

The Forbidden Marriage premieres on MBC on December 9.

5. Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

With the release of its second season, one of the most well-liked K-dramas of the year is back in the fictitious kingdom of Daeho, where unstable magical spells can allow souls to transfer between bodies. Three years have passed since the events of season one, and Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook) and the formidable warrior Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung) are still involved in the enchanted story centred on the latter’s sword. Former NU’EST member Minhyun, Arin from OH MY GIRL, Shin Seung-ho, and Oh Na-ra, are also scheduled to return in their respective season one roles.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is set to premiere on tvN on December 10. It will also be available to stream on Netflix.

6. Trolley

Trolley is a political mystery series that stars A Model Family’s Park Hee-soon and Hellbound actress Kim Hyun-joo. It centers on Kim Hye-joo, the proprietor of a book repair shop and the spouse of National Assemblyman Nam Joong-do. Despite Joong-do’s aspirations to improve the world and Hye-joo’s desire for a peaceful life, the couple faces difficulties when the dark secrets from the former’s past threaten to come to light.

Trolley premieres on SBS on December 19.

7. Big Bet

Big Bet is another Disney+ original that tells the story of Cha Moo-sik (Choi Min-sik), who overcomes all odds to become the king of a casino in the Philippines. However, he risks losing everything he has worked for after becoming involved in a murder case.

With the help of his loyal right-hand man Yang Jung-pal (Entourage’s Lee Dong-hwi), Moo-sik places the biggest bet of his life to avoid the relentless Oh Seung-hoon (My Liberation Notes’ Son Suk-ku).

Big Bet will stream globally on Disney+ from December 21.

8. Understanding of Love

Understanding of Love debuts on December 21 on JTBC.

9. Island

Island is an upcoming fantasy-thriller directed by Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee, based on Yoon In- wan’s webcomic of the same name. Lee plays Won Mi-ho, the conceited only child of a large family who is exiled to Jeju Island by her father after making a serious mistake.

Mi-ho is unaware that evil roams free on the island, and it is there that she meets Pan (Kim), a man who is both monster and human, and the young priest John (ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo), and finds herself trapped in the center of a battle between good and evil.

Island will release on TVING and Amazon Prime sometime in December.

10. Missing: The Other Side 2

Missing: The Other Side 2 continues where the first season left off, with lead actor Go Soo returning in the role of skilled con artist Kim Wook. This fantasy drama centers on a strange village where the spirits of people who have passed away and gone missing. These souls are trapped in the village until the circumstances surrounding their deaths are made public because they are unable to rest until their bodies have been located.

The first season began with Kim Wook stumbling across the village, which is normally invisible to the living realm. As the only living person who can interact with the trapped residents, he joins forces with the mysterious Jang Pan-seok (Hunting Dogs’ Heo Jun-ho) and hacker Lee Jong-A (Ahn So-hee) to investigate the deaths of the missing souls. The trio reunites in the upcoming season to continue their work assisting those trapped in the village.

Missing: The Other Side 2 will release on tvN sometime in December.

