Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Have The Same Battery As The Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra had a difficult time combining the best of Ultra and Note devices into a single phone. Although the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t be a significant jump, it is rumored to re-use some of the functional aspects of its predecessor. And one of them is the battery capacity.

Samsung will reportedly stick to a 5000 mAh battery for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Although the battery will remain the same in size, it should provide higher performance and better energy efficiency due to other upgrades. The chief upgrade will be the new chipset.

S22 battery to perform better on the S23 Ultra?

Image Credit: Tecnizo Concept YouTube

According to Ice universe, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the same 5000 mAh battery as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, in theory, it will provide better battery efficiency due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coming into the device next year.

And if the battery capacity remains the same, Samsung will stick with the 45W charging speed from the previous device too. The phone might also come with Samsung’s 200-megapixel sensor, bringing further photography advancements.

As we know, Samsung is constantly pushing its foldable line of phones ahead. This has also resulted in the S series and the Note series combined into one. The push to foldables is also one of the reasons why we only expect marginal improvements in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Weibo’s ice universe has an excellent track record of correct predictions. This leads us to believe the claims regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Based on the accurate predictions, it won’t surprise us that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use the same 5000 mAh battery as its predecessors.

Another major factor for not upgrading the battery size might be related to the thickness of the device. In order to maintain a premium look, a phone should strike a perfect balance of thickness and size. Although a higher battery capacity is appreciated, it reduces the premium factor of the device.

What are your thoughts on Samsung using the old battery for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launching next year? Share your comments below.