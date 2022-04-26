“Naruto X Jordan” Collaboration Announced By Jordan Brand

Naruto is a very big name in anime. It is the name of one of the most popular Shounen franchises in the industry. Similarly, Jordan is also a big name in the sports industry, specifically basketball. And now both these massive entities are coming together for a “Naruto X Jordan” collaboration.

That’s right; the sports brand behemoth is coming together with the Shounen phenomenon for something very exciting. Let’s go over what this collaboration means and what we can expect from it.

‘Naruto X Jordan’ announcement

The collaboration was announced by the Jordan brand itself on its official Twitter account. It does not go over what the fans will get out of this collaboration yet. But we get a sick visual of the Jordan logo and Naruto doing a cool basketball trick with a rasengan.

What is the ‘Naruto X Jordan’ collaboration about?

Excited to share this story with the world. The @Jumpman23 Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity. Stay tuned! #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/e4QnbeEpAT — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) April 23, 2022

Do not expect this collaboration to mean we are getting some anime special or ova. So there will be no instance of Naruto and other shinobi playing basketball in Konoha from this collaboration. Thus we will possibly get a new line of sports shoes with designs related to the Naruto franchise.

Moreover, we also know that Zion Williamson is also part of the project. The New Orleans Pelicans player took to Twitter to announce his involvement. Furthermore, he also revealed the title for the line of products being “Zion 1 x Naruto Collection.” We don’t know what the shoes look like, so you have to wait until Jordan releases more info.