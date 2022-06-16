Musk’s Boring Company Can Now Dig More Tunnels

The boring company’s past might encrypt some controversies with its not a flamethrower release that set the world on fire. Users globally demanded Elon Musk a reply to what he was trying to achieve with his creation, and he tweeted, “The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false.”

However, the company has reached a unanimous agreement to increase the system of its tunnels underneath downtown Las Vegas.

The expansion will also incorporate landmark stops like Stratosphere and Fremont Street, allowing customers to get on a Tesla and travel between different cities.

The New Project

The tunnel network called “the Vegas Loop” is reportedly set to span over 29 miles and will have 51 stops when completed. However, there are currently 1.7-mile tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), which are responsible for shortening the 25-minute walk through the convention center to a two-minute ride.

The system uses Model X and Y, both human-controlled, allowing vehicles to transport the passengers despite Musk claiming that it will use sleds to carry the cars through the tunnel.

However, the CES attendees who tried the tunnel underneath the LVCC this year and a large chunk weren’t too impressed as it was reportedly less congested than walking the convention center floors.

Find your dream job

Prufrock-1 has arrived at Resorts World on the Vegas Strip! Thanks to @ResortsWorldLV @LVCVA @ClarkCountyNV for their amazing support. pic.twitter.com/dr7VJLv3Lt — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) February 4, 2022

Riders also claimed that they encountered traffic backups that can hold around 70 cars simultaneously. The system transported around 15000 to 17000 passengers each day.

However, the recent expansion edges the company closer to its motive of creating a transportation system that covers the two most famous destinations in Las Vegas. The company wrote on Twitter, “thanks to the entire team at the City of Last Vegas,” before adding, “Great discussion today, and TBC is excited to build a safe, convenient, and awesome transportation system in the City.”

Last October, the company approved digging underneath the Las Vegas strip to connect passengers with different casinos, hotels, and the McCarran International Airport. Work began earlier this year on the project.

As per Las Vegas Review-Journal, Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the tunnel system will supposedly be ready to begin serving customers in 2023. He also suggests that the portions which connect LVCC and Resorts world will be operational by the end of 2022.