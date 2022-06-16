Samsung Is Working On A Cheaper Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G

Reports show that Samsung is making a 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It feels odd as 5G networks are ever more prevalent throughout the world these days. All smartphones, even mid-rangers, pretty much have 5G support.

There were no assumptions that there would be a second model for the S21 Fan Edition. However, it looks like Samsung is planning a surprise for its customers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4g is in the making

The Samsung Galaxy Fan edition hit the budget premium range back in 2020. The company launched two versions of smartphones in different markets. The first iteration came with the company’s Exynos 990soc and had some optimization issues.

The company later launched a 5G variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, solving many of those previous issues. In January, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE, but it only came with a single iteration. The model comes with Snapdragon 888 under the hood with 5G capabilities.

Although the 5G version has the model number SM-G990B, Galaxy club people have dug up an upcoming model, SMG 990B2, which is supposedly in the making. According to reports from the GSM arena, the device will have its separate firmware. The new year model will be certified with Bluetooth SIG and version 5.2, unlike the older 5.0. in S21 FE 5G.

The report further said that according to listings on Scandinavian online stores, the S21 FE 4G would have Snapdragon 720g chipset under the hood. This is a mid-range chipset and will significantly improve the battery life on the smartphone.

The chipset was earlier used in the Samsung Galaxy A52 from last year. Redmi, which is the sub-brand of Xiaomi, also uses the same chipset in a various range of devices. We saw Poco use the same chipset in its Poco M2 Pro in 2020. Although it would be quite underpowered than the S21 FEG, it will also be much cheaper.

What are your thoughts on Samsung releasing a 4G model of the S21 Fan Edition? Do you think there is a requirement for a downgraded yet cheaper phone version in the market? Comment below.