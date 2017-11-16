L

ong ago, Munich became a darling in the open source world when it decided to use Linux and LibreOffice as a replacement for Microsoft’s closed source Windows operating system and MS Office suite. Back then, Munich decided that it was the best step for the city.

After nine years, Munich’s administration has decided to take a step back and go ahead with the Windows 10 switch. In a recent vote, Munich has agreed to stop using Linux. If the decision is confirmed by the full council in two weeks, the complete roll out will take place in 2020.

According to the Tech Republic, the committee decisions are normally confirmed by the council, without any change. While the Green Party is expected to push for a discussion and consideration, the support of two majority parties should make things easier.

After the proposal gets confirmed, the process of the 2-3 years long Windows 10 rollout would begin in 2020; the preparatory work for the same would start from 2018 itself. Alongside, an economic feasibility assessment would also be carried out.

This change would replace LiMux, a custom Ubuntu version used across Munich council, with Windows 10 operating system.

This change would also affect the open source office suite LibreOffice. At the recent meeting, a trial of Microsoft Office 2016 was also backed. The proposal was made to use Office 2016 to 6,000 computers across the council for the final assessment.

As per the local reports, these moves are a result of the political scenario in Munich. In the past, city’s IT chief has also said that there isn’t any compelling technical reason to ditch Linux. In the wake of attacks like WannaCry, Green Party had already warned that a move to Windows 10 is too risky.

Whatever might be the case, we’ll be closing a keep eye on the latest developments in the open source world and keeping you updated. Don’t forget to share your views on the topic and leave your valuable feedback.