Marvel Officially Announces Shuri As The New Black Panther With A Poster

The most current installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was released on November 11, centers on the leaders of Wakanda as they struggle to defend their country from outside forces after King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) passed away. Fans of the comics were aware that Shuri (Letitia Wright), who eventually wore the suit, would be the one to do so.

But speculation about who would become the new Black Panther began well before the movie’s release. The protagonist ultimately recreates the heart-shaped plant after suffering yet another significant setback while fending off the hostility of Namor and his people. Having consumed it, she enters the Ancestral Plane, where she becomes the Black Panther after gaining her abilities.

Marvel Studios unveils a new poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Now, Black Panther and Marvel Studios have unveiled a new poster for Wakanda Forever, which features Shuri in her superhero costume. It was shared on Twitter and features the character as the current Black Panther, who is seen giving the Wakanda salute. Checkout the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster below:

Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ACmjU3Q62m pic.twitter.com/z4AiKkYGJr — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 20, 2022

Those who are familiar with the comics are aware that Shuri’s story is different in the MCU. It is conceivable that certain aspects of Shuri’s character may change in the future due to the unfortunate death of Boseman. By choosing not to kill Namor and instead forging an alliance with him and the kingdom of Talokan by the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she shows just what type of leader she can be. Shuri might become a powerful superhero and ally in subsequent projects given the viewers’ already-established knowledge that she is extremely intelligent and has technological knowledge on par with Tony Stark.

Also the recent box office success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever raises the possibility of a third part, which raises the question of where Shuri might show up next. Fans will be interested to learn how Shuri continues beyond the events of this film, as Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler have already discussed. Given her connection to Riri Williams, the character might possibly feature in Disney+’s Ironheart in addition to another Black Panther film (Dominique Thorne). Due to the numerous crossovers in past installments and the fact that the scope remains the same, there is also a possibility that Shuri may work on the upcoming Avengers projects.