New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals Two Black Panther Helmets

Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, returning Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole reworked the sequel to honour the late actor and his incredible legacy as T’Challa. While audiences are still processing Boseman’s untimely death, the sequel will see the people of Wakanda mourning King T’Challa’s passing while defending their country from invading forces led by Namor, the King of Talocan.

To honour Boseman’s legacy as T’Challa, Wakanda Forever will pass the Black Panther mantle on to another character. Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, is the most likely candidate. Not only did Shuri become the Black Panther in the comics, but leaked LEGO sets suggest the MCU will do the same. Wakanda Forever footage also shows a female Black Panther wearing Shuri’s vibranium gauntlets, implying that Marvel is no longer concerned with concealing Shuri’s identity as the new Black Panther.

The Wakanda Forever trailer reveals two Black Panther helmets

Now, new footage has emerged, implying that there is more to T’Challa’s successor’s story. Marvel recently released a new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer simply titled Time. It shows two Black Panther helmets side by side at the 0:28 mark. Check out the new trailer below:

By revealing the two helmets, the new trailer confirms the theory that T’Challa will have multiple successors in the sequel. The fan theory was sparked by Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s comments. However, the cast members suggested that fans did not correctly guess the new Black Panther, saying, “They’re not getting all of it right.” With Shuri almost certainly being the next Black Panther, this suggests that other characters may be donning the suit in the upcoming sequel.

Who do you think is the new Black Panther? And who do you think will be donning the suit in the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments down below.