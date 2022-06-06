The New M2 Chipset Powering New 13″ MacBooks Is Finally Here

WWDC 2022 is here, and the much-awaited 13″ MacBooks refresh is here as Apple unveiled new MacBooks and the M2 chipset during the event. The tech giant’s new MacBooks bring a fresh design change, along with support for MagSafe charging. Likewise, the new 13″ laptops house the new M2 chip, the successor M1 that everyone has been waiting for.

While there were several “upgraded” versions of Apple’s M1 chipset, the M2 name sprung out several times. Apple refreshed its entire lineup of Macs and powered it with M1 over the past two years. Now that it’s been a while since we first heard of M1, it’s time that a true successor showed up.

M2 MacBook Air 13″ 2022 specifications

Feature Specification Display 13.6″ Liquid Retina Display

500 nits max brightness Battery & Power Up to 18 hours of battery

30W MagSafe charging Ports Headphone Jack, MagSafe Port, 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Chipset Apple M2 Chipset with 8-core CPU and up-to 10 core GPU Biometrics Touch ID Memory options 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

M2 MacBook Pro 13″ specifications

Apple also refreshed its “second-best-selling laptop” by putting the M2 chip in it. While the 13″ Pro didn’t receive a design refresh, it only got a handful of improvements this time. Here’s a brief overview of the new 13″ MacBook Pro with M2.

M2 and Apple Silicon

Apple began the M1 chipset’s journey in 2020 and eventually put the same or an upgraded version of it on all the Macs, and even the iPads. The new MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chipset brings offers a refreshing experience when it comes to Apple’s best-selling laptops.

Apple finally put a 1080p webcam in the MacBook Air, re-introduced MagSafe, and gave it a notch to match with its other laptop siblings.

Further, the tech giant claims that the M2 chipset is more power-efficient compared to its predecessor, and offers significant performance improvement.