Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

The New M2 Chipset Powering New 13″ MacBooks Is Finally Here

New hardware arrives at WWDC.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
macbook-m2

WWDC 2022 is here, and the much-awaited 13″ MacBooks refresh is here as Apple unveiled new MacBooks and the M2 chipset during the event. The tech giant’s new MacBooks bring a fresh design change, along with support for MagSafe charging. Likewise, the new 13″ laptops house the new M2 chip, the successor M1 that everyone has been waiting for.

While there were several “upgraded” versions of Apple’s M1 chipset, the M2 name sprung out several times. Apple refreshed its entire lineup of Macs and powered it with M1 over the past two years. Now that it’s been a while since we first heard of M1, it’s time that a true successor showed up.

M2 MacBook Air 13″ 2022 specifications

macbook air specs
FeatureSpecification
Display13.6″ Liquid Retina Display
500 nits max brightness
Battery & PowerUp to 18 hours of battery
30W MagSafe charging
PortsHeadphone Jack, MagSafe Port, 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports
ChipsetApple M2 Chipset with 8-core CPU and up-to 10 core GPU
BiometricsTouch ID
Memory options8GB, 16GB, 32GB
Storage options256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

M2 MacBook Pro 13″ specifications

Apple also refreshed its “second-best-selling laptop” by putting the M2 chip in it. While the 13″ Pro didn’t receive a design refresh, it only got a handful of improvements this time. Here’s a brief overview of the new 13″ MacBook Pro with M2.

macbook pro specs

M2 and Apple Silicon

Apple began the M1 chipset’s journey in 2020 and eventually put the same or an upgraded version of it on all the Macs, and even the iPads. The new MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chipset brings offers a refreshing experience when it comes to Apple’s best-selling laptops.

apple m2 specs

Apple finally put a 1080p webcam in the MacBook Air, re-introduced MagSafe, and gave it a notch to match with its other laptop siblings.

Further, the tech giant claims that the M2 chipset is more power-efficient compared to its predecessor, and offers significant performance improvement.

Find your dream job

Siddharth Dudeja

Siddharth Dudeja

An engineering student with a keen interest in most aspects of technology. Likes to write about Microsoft, Apple, Laptops, Gaming, etc.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022