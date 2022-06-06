Where & How To Watch WWDC 2022?

Apple’s WWDC 2022 event is just a few hours away, and here’s everything you need to know. The annual developer conference WWDC 2022 starts today (June 6), and if we go by the leaks, the company is expected to make a number of big announcements during the keynote.

The announcements will include the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS. Apple is expected to talk about its upcoming realityOS, which is supposed to power its future Mixed Reality headset. You can expect a MacBook Air at the event. The excitement levels among fans and enthusiasts are through the roof.

Apple WWDC 2022: Where to watch the event online?

Image Credit: Unsplash

Here are details on where to watch the event with India and U.S specific timings.

Firstly, the livestream for the event is hosted on Apple’s website. However, To watch the event, you do not need to register. Users of an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad can watch the event live through Safari on the official website. Viewers can use their Apple TV device to see the keynote speech on a larger screen.

You can also watch the presentation live on the Apple TV+ app. Or you can watch the livestream from your browser on a Windows PC or an Android phone/tablet on YouTube. The link for the event is embedded below.

Apple WWDC 2022 : At What time does it start?

The WWDC keynote begins at 10 a.m. PST or 10.30 p.m. IST. According to the official calendar invite, the keynote would last approximately two hours.

However, given that the keynote will cover various software products, this duration is to be expected. You can sit back, relax and enjoy the event in its entirety.

What can we expect?

The keynote at WWDC 2022 is all about software. So it’s definite that Apple will show us iOS 16, iPadOS, watchOS 9, and macOS 13. Perhaps we can get a sneak peek at Apple’s future realityOS software. It is expected to power the company’s future Mixed Reality headset, though the headgear itself may not be shown during the event.

Lastly, Apple is expected to show off some new features at the event that will make it easier for developers to build AR/VR content that can be used in the headset. Some speculate that a new MacBook Air will be unveiled at the event.

Although, Given the rarity of hardware announcements at WWDC, we’ll have to wait and see if this happens. Apple did reveal its new silicon at WWDC 2020, but the official M1 MacBooks were not shown until later that year.

When it comes to such big public events, companies like apple rarely disappoint. Speaking of events, Google conducted its I/O last month and showed off multiple products and softwares like the upcoming Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7, Pixel buds pro, Search scene exploration, and many more.