Apple Mac Pro, 15-inch MacBook, And New HomePod Arriving In 2023

With one last Apple event remaining this year, here are some of the exciting new products users can expect from Cupertino to launch in 2023.

The brand new Apple Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook alongside an updated HomePod and some other products could headline the company’s launch events in 2023. Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 14 series introducing a new 14 iPhone Plus, the first “Plus-sized” iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus, and a redesigned iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max featuring the “Dynamic Island.” Alongside the iPhone 13 successors, Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2.

While the last Apple event solely focused on iPhones and wearable devices, the upcoming launches in 2023 will likely turn their focus back to computers. A few months ago, Apple introduced its new M2 Chip powering the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. While those laptops received a lukewarm reception, Apple still has an entire lineup running on older M1 chips that are likely due for an upgrade.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is readying itself to launch a plethora of new products as 2023 begins. In terms of new computers, users can expect a new 15-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac Pro, and an M3-powered iMac. Gurman also suggests a new unknown device that combines the capabilities of a HomePod, Apple TV, and FaceTime camera at the far end of 2023. And lastly, the long-awaited Apple Reality Pro headset could also launch in 2023, according to the Power On newsletter.

Apple Mac Pro and Reality Pro headset could highlight launch events in 2023

Cupertino hinted at the possible launch of a powerful Mac Pro model at the beginning of 2022. As for the 15-inch MacBook, it was first speculated by DSCC Ross Young, and now Gurman’s predicts the same. Furthermore, Apple is also planning to launch another different MacBook with a screen size between 13 and 14-inch, as per Young.

Furthermore, the Apple Mixed Reality Headset, formerly known as Apple Glasses, will also likely launch in 2023, featuring a triple display setup as per DSCC. It’ll include two micro LED 4k displays and an AMOLED panel to handle peripheral vision. Young also predict a larger 14.1-inch iPad Pro, probably to rival the Samsung Tab S8 Ultra, featuring MiniLED and Pro Motion for 2023 as well.

Likewise, Gurman had previously predicted a new Apple HomePod, Codenamed B620, powered by the S8 processor for next year as well. Featuring an updated top display with multi-touch functionality, the new Apple HomePod is also likely to find its place in an Apple event in 2023.

However, before this year ends, Gurman predicts Apple could unveil an M2 Pro chip as well. According to his newsletter, Cupertino is also likely to launch new M2 Max and M2 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, an M2-powered 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Pro Mac Minis featuring M2 and M2 Pro chips. These products will be along the same line as their predecessors and will feature improved specifications, Gurman further predicts.