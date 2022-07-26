Android 13 Beta 4.1 Update Now Seeding, Irons Out A Few Bugs

Google has been pretty busy lately with the Android 13 Beta program. All the supported Pixels enrolled in the program have already received four beta updates, not to forget sub-monthly updates to fix bugs. Before Android 13 moves stable next month, Google has pushed Beta 4.1, which resolves a few issues.

Let’s look at the things fixed in the Android 13 Beta 4.1 update.

Android 13 Beta 4.1: Features and Fixes?

permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689) Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. (Issue #237308339, Issue #237886229, Issue #237878437)

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

The factory images of the same are now available for:

Pixel 6/Pro

Pixel 5/a

Pixel 4/XL/4a

You can download the device OTA or Factory Images from the official Android 13 Beta release page.

What are your thoughts on Android 13, and if you’re enrolled in Beta, how has your experience been? Let us know in the comment section below.