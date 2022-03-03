“Lies And Deceit” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Similar to the first two months of 2022, several amazing TV shows/movies are gearing up for a release in March. Speaking of which, fans have high anticipation from “Lies And Deceit.” Although the show already received a global release last year, it is yet to debut in the United States.

Well, that is about to change this week. To be precise, the Spanish thriller series will be released online on March 04, 2022. Since we are focusing on the U.S. release of the series, you can expect it by 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

The show has six episodes in the bank, and we are sure you will love them. Anyway, let’s shed some light on where to watch the Spanish thriller series online. After all, that’s why you clicked on this article, right?

Where to watch ‘Lies And Deceit’ online?

The show was previously released on Netflix since it is the original title of the streaming service. Well, things will remain the same for its U.S. release as well. To watch the show online, you can head to this page on Netflix.

However, make sure you have an active subscription to the streaming giant. The reason is quite obvious as Netflix is no longer providing a free trial to new users.

What is ‘Lies And Deceit’ about?

The show is a remake of the British series “Liar,” released back in 2017. Although you might already be aware of the plot of the series, in case you aren’t, you can check out the official synopsis of the series below:

“A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date-raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the encounter.“

This is it for this article. Are you planning to watch the show this week? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.