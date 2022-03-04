iPhone 11 Can Now Be Emulated In QEMU Open-Source Emulator

QEMU is an open-source emulator that can now emulate the iPhone 11. This iOS emulator is a big deal for many developers who want to test their applications on iOS devices.

Previously, developers had to rely on services like Corelium and Appetize.io to emulate iOS devices. Developers still had difficulty getting their hands on these emulators as they were hard to find and not available for free.

Users can download the QEMU iPhone 11 emulator code directly from the developer’s Github page. You can also check out our article on the best iOS emulators.

QEMU Emulating iPhone 11

iOS is a closed source operating system, so it is hard to test applications unless you bought an iPhone yourself. However, with QEMU being an open-source iOS emulator, developers can now breathe a sigh of relief.

According to the developer, it is still very far from a usable device. The developer is still working on QEMU to support it further than the iPhone 11. One of his milestones is to emulate iOS 15 in the future.

The QEMU iPhone 11 emulator will still need a macOS system to set it up correctly. Users will also be able to install the emulator on a Linux system by following the proper steps. Users can also check out the tutorial on setting up the iPhone emulator from the Wiki section of the Github page.