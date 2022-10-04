Facebook Twitter Instagram
The Latest Pixel October Update Should Fix Many Problems

Check out the update page now!

google pixel 6 and 6 pro featured
Credits: Jon Prosser

Google released a monthly software update for October 2022 for Pixel devices running Android 13. The new update addresses the many pain points users have experienced while exploring the latest Android 13. This also marks the end of the software support for the Pixel 4 series because Google promised only three-year updates and software support back then.

The new generation of Pixel devices, namely the Pixel 6 lineup and beyond, promise five-year updates. It seems to align with Apple’s five-year tradition of offering software support.

Pixel October Update: What’s fixed?

The Pixel October Update will fix many issues with Android 13, namely audio, UI, and connectivity fixes. Many users heard a whirring noise while using wired headsets for calling in Andriod 13. Apart from that, device volume controls in media player notifications failed to work properly in some instances. Both of these issues will be resolved with the new update.

A notable connectivity bug is also fixed, which crashed the launcher whenever a user tries to connect with a VPN. Multiple UI bugs, including app crashes, widget incompatibility, empty quick settings tiles, and more, have been tackled with the new update. Google’s official blog post lists down the following devices which will receive the update.

  • Global
  • Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 4a: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 5: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6a: TP1A.221005.003

These are the global versions of the Pixel devices and will receive the update rollout in a phased manner. You may not receive it early, but keep checking your update section for a new downloadable update file. Google has already added the OTA files and factory images for the update, and if you are impatient, you can go that route too.

Pixel 7 in india
Image: Twitter

However, we would suggest you wait for the update to arrive on your phone. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 7 series is set to launch in a couple of days alongside Pixel Watch, which is Google’s first-ever attempt at wearables.

Abhishek Mishra

