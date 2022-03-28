Log Out
Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Mariupol’s Iconic Computer Museum Destroyed In The Russia-Ukraine War

It housed an illustrious collection of Soviet-era computers.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
club 8-bit mariupol computer museum
Image: Club 8-bit

Club 8-bit aka the Mariupol computer museum, a celebrated landmark of the Ukrainian city, has fallen victim to war. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is devastatingly active around Mariupol, destroyed this culturally prominent spot.

On Facebook, the news about Club 8-bit’s destruction broke out on its official page. Owner Dmitry Cherepanov revealed that, alongside the museum, his own house had also borne the brunt of the invasion.

“That’s it, the Mariupol computer museum is no longer there. All that is left from my collection that I have been collecting for 15 years is just a fragment of memories on the FB page, website, and radio station of the museum,” Dimitry wrote.

kids at club 8-bit mariupol computer museum
Image: it8bit.club

Although the Club 8-bit building has fallen, Cherepanov has expressed his intention to keep the associated website and radio station up and running. He clarified, “I will try to continue supporting RetroBit website and radio, but life will now have completely different priorities.”

Interestingly, the retro-tech museum had a collection of computers that spanned six decades of technological evolution. It showcased various computers and gadgets of the time period starting from the ’50s till the early ’00s.

Club 8-bit also had an impressive range of vintage Soviet-era computers. Overall, the museum had an expansive array of around 500 computers that came together over a decade and a half.

Recently, Cherepanov urged his supporters to give PayPal donations for helping him and his next project. He also mentioned he has been sending funds to fellow Ukrainians affected by the war and the country’s army itself.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021