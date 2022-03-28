Club 8-bit aka the Mariupol computer museum, a celebrated landmark of the Ukrainian city, has fallen victim to war. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is devastatingly active around Mariupol, destroyed this culturally prominent spot.

On Facebook, the news about Club 8-bit’s destruction broke out on its official page. Owner Dmitry Cherepanov revealed that, alongside the museum, his own house had also borne the brunt of the invasion.

“That’s it, the Mariupol computer museum is no longer there. All that is left from my collection that I have been collecting for 15 years is just a fragment of memories on the FB page, website, and radio station of the museum,” Dimitry wrote.

Image: it8bit.club

Although the Club 8-bit building has fallen, Cherepanov has expressed his intention to keep the associated website and radio station up and running. He clarified, “I will try to continue supporting RetroBit website and radio, but life will now have completely different priorities.”

Interestingly, the retro-tech museum had a collection of computers that spanned six decades of technological evolution. It showcased various computers and gadgets of the time period starting from the ’50s till the early ’00s.

Club 8-bit also had an impressive range of vintage Soviet-era computers. Overall, the museum had an expansive array of around 500 computers that came together over a decade and a half.

Recently, Cherepanov urged his supporters to give PayPal donations for helping him and his next project. He also mentioned he has been sending funds to fellow Ukrainians affected by the war and the country’s army itself.