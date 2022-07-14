‘The Last of Us’ TV Series Receives A Promising Update From HBO’s Casey Bloy

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us has arguably become one of the most-anticipated upcoming TV series. While little is known about the long-awaited adaptation, The Last Of Us, just like the game is set to follow Joel. He is accompanied by Ellie across an apocalyptic wasteland and they face a variety of terrifying threats along the way.

Although there have been few official releases, numerous photos and videos have emerged from the lengthy production. We got a Glimpse at several scenes that appeared to be lifted directly from The Last Of Us games. With a rumored budget of more than $10 million per episode, viewers are eager to see what the series has in store for them. And now we have official word on the release date.

The Last of Us gets a release window

During a recent interview with THR, HBO head, Casey Bloys released an official update on The Last of Us release date. When asked about the release date, Bloys said it will be “closer to early 2023.” However, we know that the series entered post-production earlier this summer, and there are no other updates about the show.

Stoked to share this preview of @PedroPascal1 and @BellaRamsey as the live action Joel and Ellie 📺



It's been an honor to collaborate with @clmazin on #TheLastofUs coming soon to @HBO @hbomax . @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/rkfWIELNt3 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 9, 2022

Before The Last Of Us officially wrapped, the show was widely speculated to air before the end of 2022. So this new update provides a slightly narrower release window. The show hasn’t received much attention in recent months.

But with the recent confirmation that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, two of the original game’s stars, will play parts in the upcoming adaptation, it seems like there may be some surprises worth the wait in store.