“Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187” New Release Schedule & Spoilers

Some disappointing news for the Jujutsu Kaisen fans, chapter 187 will not be released at its scheduled time and is delayed. As for other important details about the chapter, including the new release date and time, we’ll be revealing all that information in the article.

In the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we’ll see the back story of Kashimo and what makes him obsessed with Sukuna, along with how he came to know about Sukuna. Meanwhile, the last chapter gave us the continuation of the fight between Kashimo and Hakari. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the fight to conclude and see who emerges as the winner, we’ll get to see just that after a week’s break. That being said, before we get to the spoilers, let’s first look at the new release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 new release schedule

After a week’s delay, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 will be released online on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Upon release, fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 online on Viz and Manga Plus.

As for the release timings, as usual, the chapter will first come out in Japan during midnight, followed by other regions worldwide, the timings of which are mentioned here;

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PDT

8:00 AM PDT Central Time: 10:00 AM CST

10:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

11:00 AM EST British Time: 4:00 PM BST

4:00 PM BST European Time: 5:00 PM CET

5:00 PM CET Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187: What to expect? (Spoilers)

As chapter 187 nears release, the raw scans of the upcoming chapter have made their way onto the internet. Meanwhile, we’re not going to give out every piece of information, just a little bit of it, so as not to spoil the entire chapter’s reading for you.

The upcoming chapter will feature the fight between Hakari and Kashimo. Meanwhile, as Hakari is filled with his infinite cursed energy and Kashimo uses his power to counter Hakari’s attack, the story suddenly goes back 400 years where we see Hajime Kashimo and Ryu Ishigori along with his wife. Furthermore, Kenjaku is also featured in this flashback, revealing the connection between Kashimo and his obsession with Sukuna.