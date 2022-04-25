Instagram’s “Use Template Feature” Will Let You Use Other Creator’s Templates For Reels

Instagram is quietly testing a template feature for Reels. The feature is named “Use Template.” It will allow users to easily copy the reels of other creators. After using other creators’ templates users can do the formatting of their own.

The Use Template feature is Instagram’s latest attempt to compete with TikTok. Needless to say, Instagram adding Templates for Reels is inspired by a similar feature present on TikTok.

Instagram Use Template Feature

The Use Template feature is currently in Beta testing with a small set of users. Users who have early access to Use Template on Instagram Reels can replicate all the editing cuts and formatting of someone else’s Reel with their own photos and video clips.

It will decrease the heavy lifting of editing and formatting the videos. By allowing creators to use other creators’ templates Instagram wants to encourage creators to make videos on Instagram directly instead of creating them on TikTok and later uploading them on Reels.

When media outlets reached out to Instagram’s parent company Meta asking about the Template feature, a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that “We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create. We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel.”

Back in January this year popular leakster Alessandro Paluzzi found a similar feature while looking at the reverse-engineered version of the Instagram app’s code. An Instagram Reels creator Josephine also tweeted about it last month.

What do you think about the Instagram Use Template feature? Will it be able to encourage short videos creators to start creating videos directly on Instagram? Do let us know in the comments section.