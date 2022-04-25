Mark Gurman Confirms 48MP Camera On iPhone 14

Mark Gurman confirmed the rumors about a bigger sensor on the upcoming iPhone 14. He stated that iPhone 14 lineup will sport a 48MP wide-angle camera. However, the non-Pro iPhone 14 won’t have the bigger camera sensor.

iPhone 14: What did Mark Gurman say on Power ON?

Mark Gurman shared quite a bit of information on Bloomberg’s Power ON video. He opened the video with the news about iPhone using the same design for three years in a row. However, most of the changes would be non-aesthetic and focus on fine-tuning the iPhone 14 features.

iPhone 13 didn’t change much as far as prominent features are considered, but iPhone 14 could sport major improvements. Mark Gurman said that the iPhone 14 will come in only two sizes this year. A smaller and handy 6.1-inch screen size and larger 6.7-inch screen size.

Apple will most likely ditch the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini this year with no chances of it coming back again. iPhone 13 Mini and its predecessor iPhone 12 Mini failed to capture a major market share. In the first quarter of 2022, iPhone 13 was the bestseller but the Mini only accounted for 3% of the total sales.

Camera and notch

Gurman also revealed that the new iPhone 14 would sport a 48MP wide-angle camera. Apple has always been reserved about higher megapixel sensors in iPhones. But this time Apple may finally cave in and add a 48MP sensor.

One major thing about this big camera update is that it may only appear on the Pro/Pro Max variants. The base variants won’t sport the bigger camera sensor. Apple iPhone 14 would also introduce a new notch design. Mark Gurman explained that it would be a quirky “Pill + Hole” shaped notch.

The Pill part would handle the Face-ID part while the punch-hole part would be the primary selfie-shooter. Just like the camera sensor improvement, this upgrade may also be exclusive to the Pro/Pro Max models only.

Going further into the video, Mark informed about the processor bump that users can expect from the new iPhone 14. It would pack the brand-new A16 Bionic chip in the premium-priced variants. He also shed light on the SOS feature which could make satellite calls. Other rumors circulating the internet are about a faster lightning cable and autofocus for the selfie camera.