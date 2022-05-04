Here Are The Things You Can Do Before Genshin Impact Version 2.7

There has recently been quite a lot of fuss in the Genshin community regarding the next limited character banner. For starters, due to the Shanghai lockdown, Genshin Impact’s version 2.7 has been delayed by three weeks, which raised a question about who will be the next limited-time character after Kamisato Ayaka.

While we don’t know the answer to the same, we do know that you can still do a lot in the vast open world of Genshin Impact. Here are the things you can do before version 2.7 arrives:

Things to do in Genshin before version 2.7

While the things in the list may look pretty obvious, you won’t believe how many people forget to do them on a regular basis. Here are the things you can do before 2.7. (Pssst…You can gain lots of primogems and be able to pull Yelan, the upcoming limited banner Hydro/bow character).

World exploration (Chests, Shrine of depths, Story quests, and World quests).

Complete the character story quests.

Weekly boss fights.

Daily commissions.

Spiral Abyss.

Explore “The Chasm” and its underground.

Complete battle pass to obtain Acquaint and Intertwined fates.

Explore Inazuma to level up the Sacred Sakura tree (More fates and talent level-up materials)

Domains to level-up characters via fragile resin.

Dispatch characters on expeditions.

Image: Reddit (u/Deviltakoyaki)

Additionally, if you’re waiting for Kadehara Kazuha’s rerun, now is a great time to spend your fragile resin in the Viridescent and Taishan Mansion domains. Apart from that, you’d also need to farm from Maguu Kenki, Azdaha, Treasure Hoarders, and Sea Ganoderma to level him up.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream is scheduled for May 20 where Hoyoverse could give us a glimpse of Sumeru, Yelan, and an event that will give players a free four-start weapon. Either way, what are your thoughts about the delay? Let us know in the comments section below.