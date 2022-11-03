PSVR 2 Vs. Meta Quest 2 Vs. Pico 4: The Best VR Headset For You?

Sony has finally confirmed the release date and price for the PSVR 2. According to Sony, the headset will only work with the PS5, which is different from many other standalone VR headsets currently dominating the market. So let’s compare the PSVR 2 vs. Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 and how it fares.

The PSVR 2 will be available for $550 / €600 / £529.99 on February 22, 2023. However, since the headset is not backward compatible, there will only be a limited number of VR games available at launch. For more information, check out our list of all upcoming PSVR 2 games.

In the meantime, look at what PSVR 2 offers regarding specs vs. the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4.

PSVR 2 Vs. Meta Quest 2 Vs. Pico 4 [Specs Comparison]

Specifications PSVR 2 Pico 4 Meta Quest 2 Price $550 / €600 / £529.99 €430 (128GB)

€500 (256GB) $400 / €450 (128 GB)

$500 / €550 (256 GB) Processor Uses the PS5 Qualcomm XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Passthrough cameras No passthrough High-resolution cameras with color passthrough (16MP) Low-resolution cameras with grayscale passthrough Screen HDR OLED panels Dual LCD panels Single LCD panel Resolution 4000 x 2040 max resolution

2000 x 2040 per eye 4320 x 2160 max resolution

2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi) 1,920 x 3,664 max resolution

1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi) Lenses Fresnel lenses Pancake lenses (Thinner) Fresnel lenses Tracking Four external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Five external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Four external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz 72Hz/90Hz 60Hz/72Hz/90Hz/120Hz Field of View Approx. 110 degrees 105° Horizontal

105° Vertical 89° (+-4) Horizontal

93° (+- 5.1) Vertical IPD adjustment Adjustable lens separation 62-72mm (Automatic) 58mm, 63mm, 68mm

(Manual) Battery Powered by cable 5300mAh

2-3 hours

20W charging 3640mAh

3 Hours

10W charging Ram Uses the PS5 8GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4 Storage Uses the PS5 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Eye and face tracking Only eye tracking No No Touch controllers PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

(rechargeable) Pico 4 controllers (Infrared)

AA battery powered Meta Quest 2 Touch controllers (Infrared)

AA battery powered Weight Less than 600 grams 586g 503g Operating System Uses the PS5 PICO OS 5.0 Android Charging Dock Yes No No Strap Adjustable Strap Adjustable Strap Fibre Strap

Should you buy the PSVR 2?

The PSVR 2 is a step up from the original PSVR bringing many new features to the PS5 console. However, the PSVR 2 doesn’t even come close to a standalone VR headset. The fact that the Meta Quest 2 and the Pico 4 are cheaper than the PSVR 2 makes it a no-brainer even to consider buying the new VR headset.

The only advantage that the PSVR 2 has are the exclusive VR games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain. However, the same can be said about the Meta Quest 2 and the Pico 4. Both VR headsets have many popular VR games exclusive to their platform.

The headset will also come with Sense motion controllers with haptic feedback support. The controllers are an improvement from the original PSVR, which didn’t come with any motion controllers. However, only a few VR games will be available on launch that can take advantage of these controllers.

The fact that you need a PS5 also adds to the total setup cost. A standalone VR headset would be a far better alternative, as it can function without a gaming PC. Let us know your thoughts about the PSVR 2 in the comments section below.