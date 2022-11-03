Facebook Twitter Instagram
PSVR 2 Vs. Meta Quest 2 Vs. Pico 4: The Best VR Headset For You?

PS5 VR versus Standalone VR headsets.

psvr 2 vs quest 2 vs pico 4

Sony has finally confirmed the release date and price for the PSVR 2. According to Sony, the headset will only work with the PS5, which is different from many other standalone VR headsets currently dominating the market. So let’s compare the PSVR 2 vs. Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 and how it fares.

The PSVR 2 will be available for $550 / €600 / £529.99 on February 22, 2023. However, since the headset is not backward compatible, there will only be a limited number of VR games available at launch. For more information, check out our list of all upcoming PSVR 2 games.

In the meantime, look at what PSVR 2 offers regarding specs vs. the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4.

PSVR 2 Vs. Meta Quest 2 Vs. Pico 4 [Specs Comparison]

SpecificationsPSVR 2Pico 4Meta Quest 2
Price$550 / €600 / £529.99€430 (128GB)
€500 (256GB)		$400 / €450 (128 GB)
$500 / €550 (256 GB)
ProcessorUses the PS5Qualcomm XR2Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2
Passthrough camerasNo passthroughHigh-resolution cameras with color passthrough (16MP)Low-resolution cameras with grayscale passthrough
ScreenHDR OLED panelsDual LCD panelsSingle LCD panel
Resolution4000 x 2040 max resolution
2000 x 2040 per eye		4320 x 2160 max resolution
2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (1200 ppi)		1,920 x 3,664 max resolution
1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (773ppi)
LensesFresnel lensesPancake lenses (Thinner)Fresnel lenses
TrackingFour external cameras for Inside/Out TrackingFive external cameras for Inside/Out TrackingFour external cameras for Inside/Out Tracking
Refresh Rate90Hz, 120Hz72Hz/90Hz60Hz/72Hz/90Hz/120Hz
Field of ViewApprox. 110 degrees105° Horizontal
105° Vertical		89° (+-4) Horizontal
93° (+- 5.1) Vertical
IPD adjustmentAdjustable lens separation62-72mm (Automatic)58mm, 63mm, 68mm
(Manual)
BatteryPowered by cable5300mAh
2-3 hours
20W charging		3640mAh
3 Hours
10W charging
RamUses the PS58GB LPDDR46GB LPDDR4
Storage Uses the PS5128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Eye and face trackingOnly eye trackingNoNo
Touch controllersPlayStation VR2 Sense Controller
(rechargeable)		Pico 4 controllers (Infrared)
AA battery powered		Meta Quest 2 Touch controllers (Infrared)
AA battery powered
WeightLess than 600 grams586g 503g
Operating SystemUses the PS5PICO OS 5.0Android
Charging DockYesNoNo
StrapAdjustable StrapAdjustable StrapFibre Strap

Should you buy the PSVR 2?

psvr-2-and-sense-controllers-design

The PSVR 2 is a step up from the original PSVR bringing many new features to the PS5 console. However, the PSVR 2 doesn’t even come close to a standalone VR headset. The fact that the Meta Quest 2 and the Pico 4 are cheaper than the PSVR 2 makes it a no-brainer even to consider buying the new VR headset.

The only advantage that the PSVR 2 has are the exclusive VR games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain. However, the same can be said about the Meta Quest 2 and the Pico 4. Both VR headsets have many popular VR games exclusive to their platform.

The headset will also come with Sense motion controllers with haptic feedback support. The controllers are an improvement from the original PSVR, which didn’t come with any motion controllers. However, only a few VR games will be available on launch that can take advantage of these controllers.

The fact that you need a PS5 also adds to the total setup cost. A standalone VR headset would be a far better alternative, as it can function without a gaming PC. Let us know your thoughts about the PSVR 2 in the comments section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality. Reach out to him at @NalinRawat

