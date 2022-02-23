Sony Finally Reveals Its Next-Gen PSVR 2 Design

Sony has finally revealed the design of the PSVR 2 and its new Sense controllers. The headset features a white-and-black color scheme similar to the PS5. According to the company, the two products were designed with each other in mind.

Although the new device looks similar to the original PSVR headset, it brings a few improvements. The PSVR 2 features a lens adjustment dial, a new vent design, a slight reduction in weight, and improved head strap adjustments.

Image: Sony

Like the PS5, the PSVR 2 also has tiny PlayStation icons hidden on the front and back. For the specs, the PSVR 2 features a 4K HDR OLED panel (2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye), 90/120Hz, and a 110-degree FOV. It also has additional features such as foveated rendering, haptic feedback, and eye-tracking to give the user a better immersive experience.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the expected release window for PlayStation VR 2 is the holiday of 2022. So mark your Christmas wishlist accordingly.

In terms of design, there are a few upgrades, such as the new vent design, that will reduce fogging. It also has a face gasket that will include a haptic motor. This motor will vibrate along with the controllers to provide a sense of immersion.

It’s been five years since the original PSVR came out. Although you can still use the original headset with the PS5 with the help of a special adapter, the experience is still quite the last-gen.