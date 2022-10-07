Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables 4 To Arrive In Fall Of 2023

Sylvester Stallone is one of those legendary actors who arrives in the entertainment industry only once in a lifetime. Moreover, the veteran is part of many popular franchises, including Rocky, Rambo, etc. One such franchise is returning to the big screens. The Expendables 4 is in the works and will come sooner than you think.

Lionsgate has finally given a release date for this masterpiece. Moreover, the entertainment giant has also announced the theatrical release of two more intriguing projects. If you’d like to know more, keep reading below.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

As per a report published by Deadline, Lionsgate has shared the theatrical release date of the high-octane action film The Expendables 4. It will arrive in nearby cinemas on September 22, 2023. Moreover, filmmaker Scott Waugh will direct this gem with a screenplay by Spenser Cohen and Max Adams.

In addition to this, the entertainment behemoth has also shared the premiere date of Sebastian Maniscalco’s biopic About My Father, which is set to release on May 26, 2023. Furthermore, an untitled comedy flick will arrive on June 23, 2023.

What to expect from The Expendables 4?

Image Credit: Lionsgate

While we do not know the exact storyline of the film, we can assure you about some of the tremendous changes. The fourth installment will bring new members to the team. Moreover, actors like Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren will reprise their roles.

Some of the newcomers, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais, are confirmed to join the incredible film. In the forthcoming movie, our favorite fighters will have their back against the wall and fight the enemies harder than ever. Furthermore, it is the perfect opportunity for the makers to expand and give a new direction to the franchise.

That's all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the film?