Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Download Images On Chromebook?

Download images in a flash!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
How to download images on Chromebook (1)
Abubakar Mohammed/Flaticon

Chromebooks have become pretty capable machines over the past few years. Apart from gaming, they can do pretty much anything. One of the things is downloading images from the internet. Found a funny meme that you want to share with friends? You can do it on your Chromebooks in only a few taps.

In this article, let’s look at how to download images on Chromebook easily. In the end, we’ll also look at how to set a custom download location so that every time you download an image, it will be saved in your preferred file location.

How to download images on Chromebook?

Downloading images on a Chromebook is pretty simple. Here’s how to do it:

how to save image in Chromebook
Image: Fossbytes

1. Open the Chrome app.

2. Head over to the image that you want to download.

3. Right-click on the image and click on “Save image as”

Find your dream job

Save image to directory chromebook
Image: Fossbytes

4. Browse the location where you want to save the image. By default, the image will be saved in the “Downloads” directory.

5. Click on the text box if you want to change the name of the image.

5. Once done, click “Save.”

Bonus tip: If you want to save a PNG image as JPEG or vice versa, there’s a neat Chrome extension that lets you do the same. It’s called “Save image as type.”

1. Head over to this link and add the extension to your Chrome browser.

Save image type as
Fossbytes

2. Head over to the image that you want to download.

3. Right-click on it and click on “Save image as Type.”

4. Click on the image type (JPG, PNG, WEBP).

4. Click “Save.”

Now that you’ve learned how to save images on your Chromebook, you may want to print them. In which case, here’s how to connect a printer to Chromebook. Got any doubts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022