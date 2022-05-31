How To Connect PS5 Controller To Android Smartphone?

If you’re looking to connect a PS5 DualSense controller to your Android smartphone, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll share the steps that allow you to pair a PS5 DualSense controller to an Android device; moreover, we’ll also be sharing the things to keep in mind while doing so.

Meanwhile, the same process will also help you connect a PS4 DualShock controller to an Android smartphone or tablet. While the process of pairing a PS5 controller to an Android smartphone is a relatively simple one, one needs to keep a few things in mind before starting off with it. First, make sure that your PS5 is switched off, as the controller will just connect to the console when you start it.

Secondly, if you haven’t connected the controller with your PS5, you simply need to press the PS button to connect the PS5 controller to the Android smartphone. With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the part where we mention the steps that will allow you to connect your PS5 controller to your Android phone and turn it into a handy mini console.

Connect PS5 controller to Android

1. First, make sure that the Bluetooth of your Android device is switched on.

2. Now, press the share button of your PS5 DualSense controller and the PS button simultaneously. Remember, if you haven’t paired the controller with any other device, you just need to press the PS button.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

3. After you’ve pressed the PS button and share button simultaneously for about 4-5 seconds, you’ll see the controller blinking with blue lights, as shown in the gif below.

4. Now, go to the Bluetooth settings on your phone and look for the DualSense controller; it will come under the name Wireless Controller or DualSense Wireless Controller.

5. Lastly, simply click on the name by which the controller is revealed to connect the PS5 DualSense controller to your Android phone.

Connect PS5 DualSense controller to Android: Wrapping up

Now that you know how to pair a PS5 controller to Android, keep in mind that you can only pair one device to the controller at a time. That means that you can’t connect to PS5 and Android at the same time. That being said, we also have a guide that features how to connect a PS5 DualSense controller to iPhone. Lastly, in case you have any doubts, feel free to let us know through the comment section.