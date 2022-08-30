‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 2 Beats Its Record Premiere

House of the Dragon made its debut on HBO on August 21. It follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before Game of Thrones. The prequel series is led by Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Emily Carey, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish. It also includes two Game of Thrones alums, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, taking over for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as showrunners.

Because of Game of Thrones’ enormous success, HBO began pursuing several spinoffs set in George R.R. Martin’s Westeros, including another prequel series starring Naomi Watts that was canceled after the pilot. The caustic reaction to Game of Thrones season 8 has raised concerns that the divisive final season would turn viewers off of a prequel.

That was not the case when House of the Dragon launched last week. It drew 9.9 million people, shattering the record for an HBO series debut, and was immediately renewed for a second season.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 surpasses its record-breaking series premiere

Now, according to Inside HBO Max, the second episode of the House of the Dragon has surpassed the record-breaking series premiere in terms of audience. According to Nielsen and other first-party data, 10.2 million domestic viewers have watched the second episode on HBO Max and linear television together.

Viewership of @HouseOfDragon Episode 2 was up 2% Sunday night, tallying 10.2 million viewers domestically across @HBOMax and linear telecasts, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data. pic.twitter.com/vE1bdFVoy2 — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) August 29, 2022

After only one week of availability, House of the Dragon has been reported to have drawn over 25 million individual viewers in the United States. Thanks to a 2% rise in viewership from its series premiere to episode 2. The vierwership of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, has also increased often during the past few months, with an increase of 8 straight weeks.

Martin’s fictional world is more well-liked than ever. As evidenced by the fact that Game of Thrones was the second-most watched show on HBO Max last week, trailing House of the Dragon.