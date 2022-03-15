Here’s How You Can Play As ‘Kanye West’ In The Elden Ring

Kanye West in Elden Ring? Yep, you heard that right. Only if you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have heard about the Chicago rapper ‘Ye.’ While the rapper is seen in the middle of controversies in the real world; however, in the land between, Kanye could be seen fighting bad bosses and taking runes, and reforging the Elden Ring.

The feat was achieved by a YouTuber named “El Stinko,” thanks to the great player customization options. While many players tend to go for something based on their personalities, this YouTuber designed Kanye West in Elden Ring; and thanks to his imagination, we don’t have to imagine exactly what the rapper would look like in the game.

Moreover, the YouTuber has uploaded a video featuring the character design process and gameplay. Meanwhile, if you’d like to build your own Kanye West character in Elden Ring, we’ll make sure to drop the customization values needed. However, before we get on to that, look at the video yourself.

Here’s how you can build a Kanye West character in the Elden Ring

Facial Balance

Nose size: 148

148 Nose/Forehead Ratio: 0

0 Face Protrusion: 140

140 Vert. Face Ratio: 80

80 Facial Feature Slant: 205

205 Horz. Face Ratio: 255

Forehead/Glabella

Forehead Depth: 0

0 Forehead Protrusion: 0

0 Nose Bridge Height: 0

0 Bridge Protrusion 1: 155

155 Bridge Protrusion 2: 130

130 Nose Bridge Width: 160

Brow Ridge

Brow Ridge Height: 0

0 Inner Brow Ridge: 145

145 Outer Bridge Ridge: 185

Eyes

Eye Position: 105

105 Eye Size: 68

68 Eye Slant: 0

0 Eye Spacing: 160

Nose Ridge

Nose Ridge Depth: 255

255 Nose Ridge Length: 90

90 Nose Position: 128

128 Nose Tip Height: 0

0 Nose Protrusion: 45

45 Nose Height: 100

100 Nose Slant: 130

Nostrils

Nostril slant: 138

138 Nostril Size: 135

135 Nostril Width: 255

Cheeks

Cheekbone Height: 80

80 Cheekbone Depth: 0

0 Cheekbone Width: 135

135 Cheekbone Protrusion: 255

255 Cheeks: 205

Lips

Lip shape: 130

130 Mouth Expression: 135

135 Lip Fullness: 70

70 Lip Size: 70

70 Lip protrusion: 110

110 Lip Thickness: 158

Mouth

Mouth Protrusion: 105

105 Mouth Slant: 115

115 Occlusion: 0

0 Mouth position: 255

255 Mouth Width: 88

88 Mouth-Chin Distance: 120

Chin

Chin Tip Position: 235

235 Chin Length: 90

90 Chin Protrusion: 135

135 Chin Depth: 108

108 Chin Size: 60

60 Chin Height: 68

68 Chin Width: 48

Jaw

Jaw Protrusion: 255

255 Jaw Width: 255

255 Lower Jaw: 225

225 Jaw Contour: 255

There you have it, all the settings you need to get yourself a Kanye in Elden Ring. With Kanye by your side, have fun playing all the bosses in the hottest open-world game, Elden Ring.