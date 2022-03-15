Here’s How You Can Play As ‘Kanye West’ In The Elden Ring

Kanye West in Elden Ring? Yep, you heard that right. Only if you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have heard about the Chicago rapper ‘Ye.’ While the rapper is seen in the middle of controversies in the real world; however, in the land between, Kanye could be seen fighting bad bosses and taking runes, and reforging the Elden Ring.
The feat was achieved by a YouTuber named “El Stinko,” thanks to the great player customization options. While many players tend to go for something based on their personalities, this YouTuber designed Kanye West in Elden Ring; and thanks to his imagination, we don’t have to imagine exactly what the rapper would look like in the game.
Moreover, the YouTuber has uploaded a video featuring the character design process and gameplay. Meanwhile, if you’d like to build your own Kanye West character in Elden Ring, we’ll make sure to drop the customization values needed. However, before we get on to that, look at the video yourself.
Here’s how you can build a Kanye West character in the Elden Ring
Facial Balance
- Nose size: 148
- Nose/Forehead Ratio: 0
- Face Protrusion: 140
- Vert. Face Ratio: 80
- Facial Feature Slant: 205
- Horz. Face Ratio: 255
Forehead/Glabella
- Forehead Depth: 0
- Forehead Protrusion: 0
- Nose Bridge Height: 0
- Bridge Protrusion 1: 155
- Bridge Protrusion 2: 130
- Nose Bridge Width: 160
Brow Ridge
- Brow Ridge Height: 0
- Inner Brow Ridge: 145
- Outer Bridge Ridge: 185
Eyes
- Eye Position: 105
- Eye Size: 68
- Eye Slant: 0
- Eye Spacing: 160
Nose Ridge
- Nose Ridge Depth: 255
- Nose Ridge Length: 90
- Nose Position: 128
- Nose Tip Height: 0
- Nose Protrusion: 45
- Nose Height: 100
- Nose Slant: 130
Nostrils
- Nostril slant: 138
- Nostril Size: 135
- Nostril Width: 255
Cheeks
- Cheekbone Height: 80
- Cheekbone Depth: 0
- Cheekbone Width: 135
- Cheekbone Protrusion: 255
- Cheeks: 205
Lips
- Lip shape: 130
- Mouth Expression: 135
- Lip Fullness: 70
- Lip Size: 70
- Lip protrusion: 110
- Lip Thickness: 158
Mouth
- Mouth Protrusion: 105
- Mouth Slant: 115
- Occlusion: 0
- Mouth position: 255
- Mouth Width: 88
- Mouth-Chin Distance: 120
Chin
- Chin Tip Position: 235
- Chin Length: 90
- Chin Protrusion: 135
- Chin Depth: 108
- Chin Size: 60
- Chin Height: 68
- Chin Width: 48
Jaw
- Jaw Protrusion: 255
- Jaw Width: 255
- Lower Jaw: 225
- Jaw Contour: 255
There you have it, all the settings you need to get yourself a Kanye in Elden Ring. With Kanye by your side, have fun playing all the bosses in the hottest open-world game, Elden Ring.