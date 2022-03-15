Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Here’s How You Can Play As ‘Kanye West’ In The Elden Ring

And no, it's not a mod.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Here's How You Can Play As Kanye West In Elden Ring
Screengrab: El Stinko | YouTube

Kanye West in Elden Ring? Yep, you heard that right. Only if you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have heard about the Chicago rapper ‘Ye.’ While the rapper is seen in the middle of controversies in the real world; however, in the land between, Kanye could be seen fighting bad bosses and taking runes, and reforging the Elden Ring.

The feat was achieved by a YouTuber named “El Stinko,” thanks to the great player customization options. While many players tend to go for something based on their personalities, this YouTuber designed Kanye West in Elden Ring; and thanks to his imagination, we don’t have to imagine exactly what the rapper would look like in the game.

Moreover, the YouTuber has uploaded a video featuring the character design process and gameplay. Meanwhile, if you’d like to build your own Kanye West character in Elden Ring, we’ll make sure to drop the customization values needed. However, before we get on to that, look at the video yourself.

Here’s how you can build a Kanye West character in the Elden Ring

Facial Balance

  • Nose size: 148
  • Nose/Forehead Ratio: 0
  • Face Protrusion: 140
  • Vert. Face Ratio: 80
  • Facial Feature Slant: 205
  • Horz. Face Ratio: 255

Forehead/Glabella

  • Forehead Depth: 0
  • Forehead Protrusion: 0
  • Nose Bridge Height: 0
  • Bridge Protrusion 1: 155
  • Bridge Protrusion 2: 130
  • Nose Bridge Width: 160

Brow Ridge

  • Brow Ridge Height: 0
  • Inner Brow Ridge: 145
  • Outer Bridge Ridge: 185

Eyes

  • Eye Position: 105
  • Eye Size: 68
  • Eye Slant: 0
  • Eye Spacing: 160

Nose Ridge

  • Nose Ridge Depth: 255
  • Nose Ridge Length: 90
  • Nose Position: 128
  • Nose Tip Height: 0
  • Nose Protrusion: 45
  • Nose Height: 100
  • Nose Slant: 130

Nostrils

  • Nostril slant: 138
  • Nostril Size: 135
  • Nostril Width: 255

Cheeks

  • Cheekbone Height: 80
  • Cheekbone Depth: 0
  • Cheekbone Width: 135
  • Cheekbone Protrusion: 255
  • Cheeks: 205

Lips

  • Lip shape: 130
  • Mouth Expression: 135
  • Lip Fullness: 70
  • Lip Size: 70
  • Lip protrusion: 110
  • Lip Thickness: 158

Mouth

  • Mouth Protrusion: 105
  • Mouth Slant: 115
  • Occlusion: 0
  • Mouth position: 255
  • Mouth Width: 88
  • Mouth-Chin Distance: 120

Chin

  • Chin Tip Position: 235
  • Chin Length: 90
  • Chin Protrusion: 135
  • Chin Depth: 108
  • Chin Size: 60
  • Chin Height: 68
  • Chin Width: 48

Jaw

  • Jaw Protrusion: 255
  • Jaw Width: 255
  • Lower Jaw: 225
  • Jaw Contour: 255

There you have it, all the settings you need to get yourself a Kanye in Elden Ring. With Kanye by your side, have fun playing all the bosses in the hottest open-world game, Elden Ring.

Akshay Bhardwaj

Akshay Bhardwaj

A casual gamer, fascinated with everything geeky, mostly found lazing around. I drink, and I don't know things!

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021