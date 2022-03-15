“Young Rock” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

If you were a fan of WWE in your childhood, there is no way you aren’t aware of who Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is. After an electrifying stint with WWE, Johnson decided to try his luck in Hollywood. Well, saying he has been successful is an understatement. He is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the world.

But are you aware of Johnson’s life story? If you aren’t, then we have some good news for you. Young Rock is a series that focuses on the formative years of the Rock’s life. Season 1 of the series aired in 2021 and was an instant success. Hoping to build on that Young Rock season 2 is on the verge of being released.

Speaking of its release, it is all set to unveil on March 15, 2022. However, this release date is for fans who tune in to Cable TV. The show will air on NBC at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. But is it possible to watch it online? Find out in the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘Young Rock’ season 2 online?

Image credit: NBC

With so many titles being released on OTT platforms, it is hard to track where to watch a certain movie or TV show. However, that’s why we are here to assist you. As for the show about the Rock, you can watch it on streaming giant Hulu.

There is one downside to it as the episodes will be released with a day’s delay on the streaming service. To counter that downside, you can watch the show for free via the platform’s free trial.

‘Young Rock’ season 2 plot: What to expect from it?

As the name suggests, the series is about the Rock, but he was younger. Season 1 of the series focused on several flashbacks with different young versions of the rock.

But the plot of season 2 of the series will kick things off with a storyline focused on the future. According to the teaser trailer, we can see the Rock gearing up for the 2032 Presidential elections in the season opener.

The show certainly has some unique plot ideas, and the involvement of Dwayne makes it even more enjoyable. Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.