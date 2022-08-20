New Google Search Updates To Make Original Content A Priority

Google consistently releases guidelines for content publishers. While every new update refines the search method, it becomes a pain for site administrators to conform to ever-changing guidelines. The new Google Search Update signifies the importance of original content and how it can fare higher in search rankings.

Website managers tend to focus too heavily on keyword-rich content. They feel that SEO-driven content will rank higher in SERPs. But Google wants to change this trend of creating content for crawlers and instead promote content that is unique and solves the user’s query.

The official Google post includes an elaborate list of questions that the website owners must ask themselves before publishing a topic. As always, you need to think if you are doing so in order to just rank higher and drive traffic or provide actual value to the readers. Websites that rely extensively on automation and tools to generate content will also have to change their strategy. Google will not favor web pages and sites that adopt such tactics.

Image: Christina Morillo/Pexels

Google will also de-rank posts that do not offer any real value and are just a summarization of what already exists. Similarly, content that promises to answer a question that actually has no answer will also suffer the wrath of Google. For e.g., suggesting a release date for a product, movie, or TV show that isn’t confirmed in the first place.

The update will roll out in the coming week and will take two weeks to be fully rolled out. If your website has less meaningful content that is merely meant for search engines, it is best to remove it. Google states that removing unhelpful content could help the rankings of your other content.

The new update will impact English language sites first, and Google plans to expand to other languages in the future. If you want to avoid the fury of the new update, follow Google guidelines and publish, refine, and remove content on your website. Google previously released an update that targeted product review content and how to improve it.