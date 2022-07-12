Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Appears On Samsung Website: Colors & Models Revealed

Samsung’s next smartwatch is due for release. Recently, the tech giant listed the Galaxy Watch5 on its website ahead of its release. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch5 series have been listed on multiple websites across North-Western Europe.

Galaxy Watch5 Listed

The Watch5 series was listed on websites for Denmark, Europe, Norway, and the Netherlands. The models listed are the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, 40mm, and 44mm. We are aware of the price points for the new smartwatches, as the 40mm will cost €300 and €350 for LTE, and the Pro will stand at €490 and €540 for LTE. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy5 44mm will be priced at €350 and €400 for LTE.

According to IThome, the Galaxy Watch5 Series will hit the markets on 10th August. It will be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. However, while renders offer a detailed look at the watch, there were no photographs on the website when the series was listed.

Image: Samsung

What we know so far

Rumors suggest that the Watch5 will be Samsung’s best offering yet. With the launch set to happen in a month, speculation is going around about its alleged specs.

Regarding the design of the Galaxy Watch5 series, we won’t see many changes from its predecessor. The smallest of the series, having the code name ‘Heart-S,’ will come in 40mm and 42mm sizes. On the other hand, the Heart-L will come in 44mm and 46mm sizes, making it a substitute for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Version. When talking about the color, we could see silver or graphite for the Watch5 models.

The last variant in the series, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, could have gray titanium or black color options. Leaks suggest that it will be tough and resistant to scratches, bumps, and knocks. Moreover, the ultra-durable watch will be a useful sports watch, as it would be able to survive the harsh outdoor nature.