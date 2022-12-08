Netflix’s Harry And Meghan Docuseries Release Date: Can I Watch It For Free?

Britain’s Royal family has always been a topic of discussion throughout the globe. Moreover, the flashy couple Harry and Meghan always remains in the limelight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an agreement with Netflix to produce content through their production studio Archewell. Finally, the streaming giant is coming up with a six-part documentary titled Harry and Meghan.

The docuseries will present their life’s work and contribution as a reality show. Furthermore, the studio has been making the series for a time now. They completed the shooting at the couple’s Montecito home. Keeping that in mind, let’s discuss its release date and time in the next section of this article.

When is the “Harry and Meghan” docuseries releasing online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The documentary will be released in two parts. Furthermore, the first debuts on December 8, 2022, on Netflix. Following this, the second part will arrive on December 15, 2022. We can also expect more such projects on the platform from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Is it possible to watch Harry and Meghan for free on Netflix?

Since Netflix is a paid platform with no free trial available at the moment, it’s technically not possible to watch content on it for free. However, on a positive note, with the help of a few telecom offers, you can indeed get a free subscription to the platform. But make sure that you haven’t already used up these offers.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the documentary? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.