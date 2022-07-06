Kuo Predicts Apple’s A16 Chip Exclusivity Will Benefit All Suppliers

As the latest A16 bionic will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro, it can benefit all of Apple’s camera component suppliers. According to a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the high processor will significantly boost the shipment proportion of new iPhone models.

As per Kuo, Earlier the proportion for the pro models was 40 to 50%. However, it may soon rise up to 55 to 60% in the last quarter of 2022. The increase in shipment proportion of the iPhone 14 Pro will benefit high and components suppliers of the rear cameras.

iPhone camera component suppliers will benefit; says, Kuo

[Analysis] Structural changes for iPhone's high-end camera supply chain / iPhone高階相機供應鏈的結構性改變；Sony、大立光、Alps和LG Innotek顯著受益於僅iPhone 14 Pro/高階機型採用最新的A16處理器 @mingchikuo https://t.co/kZLdnXmAyN — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 6, 2022

Companies like Sony(CIS), Largan (lens), Alps (VCM/OIS), and LG Innotek (CCM) will directly benefit from it. Kuo also provides a few growth numbers regarding the iPhone 14’s rear camera suppliers.

The shipment allocations for the iPhone 14 Pro’s rear camera components from Sony (CIS), Largan (lens), Alps (VCM/OIS), and LG Innotek (CCM) are, respectively, 100%, 60-70%, 60-70%, and 100%, excluding the lower-spec ToF.

iPhone 14 Pro models will be the only ones to use the A16 chip, leading to higher demand and benefiting manufacturers of high-end camera components.

Kuo also made his predictions about the high demand for the iPhone 14 in China. He seems sure that retailers will pay a higher price for the iPhone 14s than the last year’s model. What are your thoughts on the new chip making its way only to the Pro models? Let us know in the comments.