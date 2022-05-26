Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone Gets Delayed Again

According to a new report, the upcoming foldable Pixel Phone is being postponed, and this is not the first time this has happened.

At this year’s Google I/O, the company announced a bunch of new devices like the Pixel Watch and Google Pixel 6a. It also teased some upcoming devices such as Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel 7 series, but there was no mention of a foldable Pixel Phone.

The Elec is a quite reliable source. It has recently been reported that the upcoming foldable Pixel Phone is not coming this year, and the launch has been delayed until next year.

Image Credit – Letsgodigital x Waqar khan

According to a report from November last year, Google’s foldable Pixel phone wouldn’t be launched until the second half of 2022 as the company canceled the intended parts for the foldable device.

The device was expected to be called Pixel Notepad and it would have come with a 7.57-inch main internal display provided by Samsung and a 5.78-inch external display.

The Reason for the Delay?

The report also mentioned that the people who were familiar with the project claimed: that “the postponement likely comes down to the product not being as complete as Google wishes.”

Find your dream job

Another reason for this unexpected delay is the short supply of foldable displays. As of now, Samsung display is the only company that can produce high-quality foldable OLED display panels.

The major quantity of the foldable OLED is supplied to the parent company “Samsung Electronics” for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This year, Samsung aims to ship around 15 million units of the new foldable smartphones compared to the 7.1 million shipped last year.

At last, these rumors and leaks are based on speculation. Google never confirmed nor denied the foldable Pixel Phone. But according to many industry insiders and supply chain experts, the foldable Pixel Phone is not just rumored; it’s an actual device.