Leaked Pixel 7 Pro Renders Show The Same Design As The Pixel 6 Pro

Google managed to get back into the smartphone market with a bang thanks to the convincing sales of the Pixel 6 series. It’s only been four months since the Pixel 6, and we have had our first look at the Pixel 7 Pro.

One of the most prominent leaksters from the smartphone industry, Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks, has partnered with SmartPrix to bring us our first look at the Pixel 7 Pro, and the design doesn’t look far off from its predecessor.



Source: OnLeaks x SmartPrix

We have the same cyborg-like camera bump running across the top side of the device. The overall design is slightly more curved compared to the Pixel 6, but apart from that, the phone looks pretty identical to the Pixel 6 series.

Another difference is in the cameras. The lenses inside the Pixel 6 Pro look like they’re all part of one big camera module, whereas, on the Pixel 7 Pro, they’re separated by visible curves.

The phone’s dimensions are 163 x 76.6 x 8.7 mm, and the camera bump has a depth of 11.2mm, which is a tad bit lesser than Pixel 6 Pro’s 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm dimensions.

Are you excited about the Pixel 7 Pro? Were you expecting a complete redesign of the device? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Source: SmartPrix