Goodnight Mommy Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Halloween is still more than a month away, but the spooky season has somewhat already started. The clearest indication of it is the start of horror films releasing. The recent addition to that list will be Goodnight Mommy.

The film is the remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. As a result, there are huge expectations from the flick. So anything below a blockbuster will be considered as a failure for the movie. Speaking of the plot, a mother suddenly covers her face in bandages, which obviously doesn’t sit well with her children.

Additionally, she has seemingly changed all the rules in the house. With each passing minute, her behavior will only become more bizarre and strange. But what’s the cause for it? You will have to watch the movie to find out.

When is Goodnight Mommy releasing online?

The 2022 horror movie is gearing up for an online release on September 16, 2022. Although its release date isn’t confirmed yet, it’s expected to arrive at 12:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The reason is that the flick is a global release.

On the above-mentioned date, all you have to do is head over to Amazon Prime Video to stream it online. Meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 4 as well.

How to watch Goodnight Mommy for free on Prime Video?

Thankfully, unlike most of its competitors, Prime Video still has a free trial for new users. They can use it to watch the title for free on Prime Video, albeit for a limited period of time. Rest can get a free subscription to Prime Video with the below-mentioned offers.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

The trailer of the movie is simply scary, and I would suggest not to watch the movie alone. Hopefully, it lives up to the very high expectations that the fans have from it.