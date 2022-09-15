College Romance Season 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

‘The Viral Fever,’ popularly known as TVF, has created some pretty amazing shows over the years. College Romance is certainly one of them. As the name suggests, the show focuses on a group of college students who go through a lot of stuff in their college life apart from just studying. College Romance season 3 has been highly anticipated by fans.

The plot of the third season is quite simple; our original gang (apart from Trippy) is now in the third year. But that doesn’t mean their lives have gotten any easier; if anything, things have only become tougher for them.

Bagga and Naira will struggle to maintain their long-distance relationship. On the other hand, things are as awkward as they can be between Karan and Deepika. Additionally, in the new season, Bagga’s cousin sister will also be introduced. But the cool dude of Delhi will have a tough time taking in the information about her sister’s true identity.

When was College Romance season 3 released online?

Image credit: TVF

Like most TVF shows, the inaugural season of the series was released on YouTube. But following its immense popularity, the show’s second season was released on SonyLIV. Season 3 has also been added exclusively to SonyLIV’s library.

As for its release date, the new season arrived on September 16, 2022. All five episodes of the show were available online at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time. Before moving forward, feel free to check our guide on TVF’s Cubicles season 2 as well.

Can I watch College Romance season 3 for free on SonyLIV?

Sorry to disappoint you, but as of now, there is no way to watch all episodes of the series for free on the OTT platform. However, the service still allows you to watch the first episode of each season for free. After watching one episode, you can make a calculated decision about whether to purchase a subscription to it or not.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from College Romance season 3? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Since I have already binge-watched the new season, I can tell you it’s a great watch.