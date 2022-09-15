LOTR: The Rings Of Power Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest movie franchises. Over the years, fans saw a total of six movies released, including The Hobbit films. However, the creators have now decided to take a new approach. They are now trying their luck with a web series, and today we are here to talk about LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 4.

The 2022 web series started with a bang and became the biggest premiere on Amazon Prime Video. But it was obvious that something was missing from the series. While the plot is good and the casting has been done well, albeit criticisms from fans. The biggest flaw of the show has been its slow pace.

It feels like the creators decided to pace it like a movie, which just doesn’t work when it comes to TV shows. Hopefully, we will see a much better pace in the coming episodes, starting with episode 4. For now, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the upcoming episode.

When is LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 4 releasing online?

The new episode of the prequel show is all set to release online on September 15, 2022, in some regions. Due to the difference in time zones, many people will get their hands on September 16, 2022. The original release time of the show on Prime Video is 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) on September 15, 2022.

As for other regions, you should be able to watch it at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/5:00 AM British Standard Time (BST)/9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). These three major regions will get the show with a day’s delay.

How to watch LOTR: The Rings of Power episode 4 for free on Prime Video?

The biggest reason why Prime Video is so popular among fans is that it still provides them an option to watch shows for free. New users still get a free trial to watch their favorite titles on the streaming service. However, if you have already used that offer, then the below-mentioned offers are for you.

This concludes our streaming guide on the new episode. Feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments section below. Meanwhile, you can check our guide on The Rings of Power middle-earth timeline.