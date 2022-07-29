Good Luck Jerry Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In recent years, movie creators of Bollywood have relied on remaking regional movies rather than creating a unique story. Janhvi Kapoor’s starrer Good Luck Jerry is the most recent example of it. The film is the official remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila.

The plot of the movie features an innocent girl played by Kapoor. But little did she know, she would be pulled into the world of cocaine smuggling. Jerry only gets dragged further into that notorious world to take her of her sister and mother.

However, later she wants to get out of the drug cartel. As you’d expect, it’s not as easy as getting into one. So will Jerry be able to get out of the cartel and start a new life? You will have to watch the film to find that out.

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

After losing rights to streaming Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney+ Hotstar has been working hard to retain its subscribers. The streaming service is now trying to provide amazing movies/TV shows almost every week.

This time around, it’s Good Luck Jerry, which was released online on July 29, 2022. Like most Indian films, the movie was available at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). If you are searching for a decent show on Hotstar, then feel free to check our guide on Ghar Waapsi.

Can I watch Good Luck Jerry for free on Hotstar?

Unfortunately, the streaming platform is currently not providing a free trial to new users. But do not lose hope as there are a few telecom companies’ offers you can use to get a free account on Hotstar.

Are you excited about Janvhi Kapoor’s new movie? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.