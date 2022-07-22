Facebook Twitter Instagram
“Ghar Waapsi” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Every cloud has a silver lining...

Ghar Waapsi release date and time
In today’s day and age, being out of work can be very demoralizing. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make it easier for people to find jobs. But every cloud has a silver lining, and that’s what Ghar Waapsi will be based on.

The 2022 family drama web series follows the life of Shekhar, who is out of work. As the series title suggests, he is now heading back to his home. Shekhar didn’t have much hope for his return to his hometown, but he will surprisingly find a road to self-discovery.

Does this plot sound intriguing to you? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will shed some light on the release details of the series. So without any further delays, let’s get started.

‘Ghar Waapsi’ release date: Where to watch it online?

The much-anticipated web series made its online debut on July 22, 2022. Since it’s a show focused on entertaining the Indian audience, it was released at midnight IST. The series has been released under the banner of Disney+ Hotstar.

It means you can enjoy all six episodes of the show on Hotstar. Regarding Hotstar, check our guide on The Great Indian Murder. It is one of the most highly acclaimed titles on The Walt Disney-owned OTT platform.

Can I watch ‘Ghar Waapsi’ for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Although you cannot stream any title for free on Hotstar, there is a legal workaround. All you need to be is a customer of the below-mentioned telecom companies:

  1. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios
  2. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus.
  3. Free 6 or 12-month subscription with O2.
  4. Jio Postpaid Plans start at Rs. 399
  5. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.
  6. Vi prepaid plans at Rs 401.
  7. Using super coins with Flipkart Plus.
  8. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from Ghar Waapsi? Have you already watched it? Let us know your views in the comments section below. But make sure it’s spoiler free.

Aikansh Chaudhary

A die-hard sports fan who also loves to binge-watch anime, movies, or TV shows when possible.

