“Ghar Waapsi” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

In today’s day and age, being out of work can be very demoralizing. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make it easier for people to find jobs. But every cloud has a silver lining, and that’s what Ghar Waapsi will be based on.

The 2022 family drama web series follows the life of Shekhar, who is out of work. As the series title suggests, he is now heading back to his home. Shekhar didn’t have much hope for his return to his hometown, but he will surprisingly find a road to self-discovery.

Does this plot sound intriguing to you? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will shed some light on the release details of the series.

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The much-anticipated web series made its online debut on July 22, 2022. Since it’s a show focused on entertaining the Indian audience, it was released at midnight IST. The series has been released under the banner of Disney+ Hotstar.

It means you can enjoy all six episodes of the show on Hotstar.

Can I watch ‘Ghar Waapsi’ for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

Although you cannot stream any title for free on Hotstar, there is a legal workaround. All you need to be is a customer of the below-mentioned telecom companies:

