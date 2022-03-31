“Attack” Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Amazon Prime Video?

When it comes to releasing action-packed Bollywood films, John Abraham is an expert. The popular B-Town actor is returning to theaters with another such flick. Yes, we are talking about his new project titled “Attack.”

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s start things off with the release date of Attack Part 1. The new movie is set to hit the big screen on April 01, 2022. You can book the tickets for the movie and watch it in your nearest theaters.

However, due to the rise of OTT platforms, many have now become used to watching films from their home. With that being said, let’s find out if Attack will stream on any major OTT platform following its theatrical release.

Will ‘Attack’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Image credit: Pen Movies

No, the film will not be released on Prime Video. The streaming service is most active in bagging rights for regional movies. Hence, there is little to no hope of the John Abraham film coming to Prime Video.

Will ‘Attack’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

There is no word about the 2022 action movie being released on Hotstar in India. However, if you are searching to see something on the platform, our suggestion is to go with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra.

Will ‘Attack’ be released on Netflix?

According to a report by Jan Bharat Times, the OTT rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix. This is because film producer Jayantilal Gada’s other flicks are released on Netflix. For example, the rights of both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi have fallen into Netflix’s bag.

Even if this rumor turns out to be the truth, you shouldn’t expect the movie to be released online soon. It will take at least 30-45 days before coming to Netflix if it comes to it.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from Attack Part 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.