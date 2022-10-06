30% Of U.S. Workers Can Work From Home All Week

Tech companies have long embraced remote work; many years before Covid-19 sent many more of us for Work From Home to do our jobs. The teams employed by big and small tech companies are very often dispersed across time zones and international locations. Pre-pandemic, they found compromises for the problems many of us are now trying to solve as we return to the workspace and grapple with the fact that things have changed: some of us are in the office, and some of us are at home.

The difference these days is that many more of us are working in a remote or hybrid capacity in our own country of residence than ever before. WFH Research, which produces the U.S. Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (SWAA), recently polled its survey respondents and found that as of August 2022, U.S. workers are doing around 30% of all paid days worked from home. According to Pew Research, 57% of Americans rarely or never worked from home before the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s huge news. The pandemic puts the power back in the hands of workers in many ways. Now, we want different things from our jobs beyond mere salary and benefits. Pew’s report also found that 72% said working from home hasn’t affected their ability to advance in their job, and 44% said that working from home has made it easier for them to get their work done and meet deadlines.

Apple

American multinational technology company Apple specializes in consumer electronics, software, and online services. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, it has offices globally from Australia to Canada, Ireland, and India. Additionally, there are over 520 Apple Stores across 25 countries.

People want to work at the company because it has been an innovator since it was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in 1976. Apple has created the most highly sought-after mobile phones, laptops, and devices, and its new launches are hotly anticipated.

That’s why you will find the smartest people working for the company in cities all over the world — at Apple offices, technical centers, and the Apple Store. Machine learning researchers in Seattle collaborate with their counterparts in Beijing, while silicon designers in Bangalore swap ideas with their colleagues in San Diego.

When it comes to remote work accommodations, Apple announced in August that it would require employees to work in a hybrid capacity. You will need to be in the office on Tuesdays, and Thursdays, plus a regular third day, to be determined by individual teams each week. If that suits you, then there are lots of interesting roles on offer currently, including Kernel Panic Triage Engineer and Cloud Software Engineer. View all open roles at Apple now.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

It is a good time to hire at AWS: in July, Amazon announced that revenue from its cloud business rose 33% in the second quarter of this year, generating $19.74 billion, which far exceeded expectations. That is a large part thanks to the pandemic as businesses and individuals adopt cloud services at an accelerated pace.

Amazon founded AWS in 2006, and AWS provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs through its global server farms to many hundreds of thousands of individuals, companies, and governments. In 2021, AWS had a 33% market share for cloud infrastructure, offering over 200 products and services.

Amazon has thought long and hard about offering flexibility to its corporate employees. “We also know that many people have found the ability to work remotely from a different location for a few weeks at a time inspiring and re-energizing. We want to support this flexibility and will continue to offer those corporate employees, who can work effectively away from the office, the option to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from any location within your country of employment,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO in October 2021.

The company has plenty of roles on offer, including several fully small roles. Discover all those jobs here.

Adobe

The software company beloved by creatives the world over, Adobe made headlines recently for its purchase of Figma, which had built a reputation as a formidable competitor thanks to its forward-thinking and collaborative design platform. Adobe bought Figma for $20 billion, thus shoring up its dominance in the creative app space.

The company is now known for its cloud-based Creative Suite, used by agencies and creative individuals globally. It has long specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, video, and print. Flagship products include Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, as well as the free, international standards of Adobe Acrobat Reader and the Portable Document Format (PDF).

Adobe’s preference for work going forward is that it will be hybrid. The company announced in mid-2021 that flexibility is the default and digital-first is critical. “Remote work will expand,” it also said. “While we believe in the value of in-person interactions, we know that in some cases, a remote work arrangement makes sense for Adobe and the individual.”

If you’re interested in working here, Adobe is currently hiring. Roles include Principal Program Manager and Enterprise Architect. Check out all jobs here.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply