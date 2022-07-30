10 Fastest Cars In GTA 5 Online 2022: Top Speed Cars In GTA Online

GTA 5 is one of those Rockstar’s games that refuses to die even after 8 years of its release. Of course, the story mode of Grand Theft Auto 5 is absolutely amazing. However, what’s keeping the game alive is the online version of the game, popularly called GTA Online. Now that you’re here, you know what this article is going to be about; the fastest cars in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Now, in GTA Online and even in GTA 5, players just love riding supercars throughout the city at light speeds. However, finding the fastest cars in GTA 5 isn’t that easy, especially when there are so many options. Also, when it comes to selecting the fastest car for a drag race in GTA 5, there are so many aspects to consider. For instance, other than the speed, the handling of a car also determines its overall performance.

Now, we know that you don’t have enough time to test out every car in GTA 5 to figure out which is the fastest car. That’s why we’ve done research on your part, and in this article, we’re going to mention the 10 fastest cars in GTA 5 in 2022.

Fastest Cars In GTA 5 Online 2022

No. Car Speed Price 1 Ocelot Pariah 136 mph $14,20,000 2 Grotti Itali RSX 135.30 mph $34,64,000 3 Pfister 811 132.50 mph $11,35,000 4 Principe Deveste Eight 151.75 mph $17,95,000 5 Bravado Banshee 900R 131.00 mph $565,000 6 Invetero Coquette D10 130.00 mph $15,10,000 7 Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio 129.00 mph $17,97,000 8 Overflod Entity XXR 128.00 mph $23,05,000 9 Grotti Itali GTO 127.75 mph $19,65,000 10 Overflod Zeno 127.50 mph $28,20,000

1. Ocelot Pariah – The Fastest Car In GTA 5 Online (136 mph)

Ocelot Pariah – The Fastest Car in GTA 5 Online

Hands down, the fastest car in GTA 5 is Ocelot Pariah, with a speed of 136 mph. Generally, players underestimate Ocelot Pariah because of its underwhelming looks; however, this car is an absolute beast in terms of performance. When you take Ocelot Pariah to its full speed, you feel like the car is flying.

Ocelot Pariah was introduced in GTA Online back in December 2017 with the 1.42 The Doomsday Heist update. So, it’s been three years, and no other car in GTA Online has ever managed to dominate Ocelot Pariah. That’s why, to own this supercar in GTA Online, you have to pay a heavy price of $1,420,000. If you have that much money, then you can buy Ocelot Pariah from Legendary Motorsport.

Top Speed: 136 mph (218.87 km/h)

Price: $1,420,000

2. Grotti Itali RSX (135.30 mph)

Grotti Itali RSX

Leaving Pfister 811 behind, Grotti Itali RSX became the second-fastest car in GTA 5 Online. The sports car was introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online back in December 2020 as part of the 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update.

Interestingly, the design of Grotti Itali RSX is based on Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and it boasts an incredible speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). However, you need to spend a lot of money to add this car to your GTA 5 vehicle collection, as it costs $3,465,000.

Top Speed: 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h)

Price: $3,465,000

3. Pfister 811 (132.50 mph)

Pfister 811 in GTA 5 online

After Grotti Itali RSX, Pfister 811 is the fastest car in GTA 5 Online in 2022. When you compare Ocelot and Pfister in terms of appearance, you automatically think Pfister to be faster; however, it’s the other way around. Even then, Pfister 811 is the third-fastest car in GTA 5 Online, with a maximum speed of 133 mph.

Pfister 811 is based on Porsche 918 and was introduced in GTA 5 Online as a part of Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update on June 28th, 2016. Of Course, Pfister 811 doesn’t take the first spot in terms of speed, but it is still far cheaper than Ocelot at a price of $1,135,000.

So, if you manage to save a ton load of money in GTA Online, then you can go for the beast Pfister 811 that can be bought from Legendary Motorsport as well.

Top Speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

Price: $1,135,000

4.Principe Deveste Eight (131.75 mph)

Principe Deveste Eight

If you’re a sports car enthusiast, then you can’t deny the fact that Principe Deveste Eight is one hell of a car in GTA 5. Deveste Eight is based on the real-life Devel Sixteen, a Hypercar to give nightmares to Bugatti. The supercar was included as a part of the Arena War update on February 21, 2019.

Principe Deveste Eight is a beast when it comes to looks and even in terms of performance. Riding this car throughout Los Santos will make other players envious of you; however, you’ll have to pay a massive amount to get your hands on this beauty. With a maximum speed of 132 mph, Deveste Eight is the fourth-fastest car in GTA 5 online 2022 with a price tag of $1,795,000.

Top Speed: 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

Price: $1,795,000

5. Bravado Banshee 900R (131 mph)

Bravado Banshee 900R

You’d often see rich players in GTA 5 Online riding Bravado Banshee 900R at lightning speed throughout Los Santos. Banshee 900R boasts an incredible speed of 131 mph, taking the fifth spot on our list of the fastest car in GTA 5 Online 2022. The supercar was introduced in GTA 5 Online back in 2016 and is still considered one of the best cars in the game.

The best thing about the beast, that is Banshee 900R, is that it comes at a really cheap price when compared to other supercars in GTA Online. You can get Banshee 900R standing in your garage by paying just $565,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

Top Speed: 131 mph (210.82 km/h)

Price: $565,000

6. Invetero Coquette D10 (130 mph)

Invetero Coquette D10-Fastest cars in GTA 5

GTA 5 Fans must agree that buying Invetero Coquette D10 is everyone’s dream when starting out with GTA Online. This supercar looks like a blessing with insane looks and performance. Coquette D10 boasts a top speed of 130 mph with incredible handling around corners. So, if Coquette D10 is in the right hands, then it could even defeat the fastest car in GTA 5 online.

However, you’d have to be ultra-rich to own a Coquette D10 in GTA 5 Online. That’s because the supercar comes at a whopping price tag of $1,510,000, which is an insane amount of money, especially for new GTA Online players.

Top Speed: 130 mph (209.21 km/h)

Price: $1,510,000

7. Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (129 mph)

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

A convertible and one of the fastest cars in GTA 5, Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio was added to GTA Online with the 1.58 The Contract update. With looks resembling that of a Porshe 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, this car is surely among the top good-looking cars in GTA Online.

Players can buy this fast beauty from Legendary motos in GTA Online at a price of whopping $1,797,000. With a price that high, this car can go up to 129 mph. Interestingly, players can also request for delivery of this car after purchasing.

Top Speed: 129 mph (207.60 km/h)

Price: $1,797,000

8. Overflod Entity XXR (128 mph)

Overflod Entity XXR in GTA Online

The Southern San Andreas Super Sports series update introduced the Overflod Entity XXR in GTA 5 Online. Entity XXR is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online and is based on the Koenigsegg One:1. The powerful hypercar boasts a top speed of 128 mph with stunning appearance and handling.

Several GTA 5 Online players don’t want to spend millions of in-game dollars on supercars. If you’re one of those players, then Entity XXR isn’t for you because the car comes with a price tag of $2,305,000.

Top Speed: 128 mph (206 km/h)

Price: $2,305,000

9. Grotti Itali GTO (127.75 mph)

Grotti Itali GTO

GTA 5 Online introduced Itali GTO in the game on December 26, 2018, as part of the Arena War update. The supercar is based on Ferrari 812 Superfast. That’s why it comes as no big surprise that it is one of the fastest cars in the GTA Online universe.

Itali GTO comes with a top speed of 127.75 mph, and when it comes to appearance, the supercar feels like a dream. However, if you wish to own Itali GTO in GTA 5 Online, you’ll have to make a hole in your virtual pocket by paying $1,965,000.

Top Speed: 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h)

Price: $1,965,000

10. Pegassi Toros (127.50 mph)

Pegassi Toros

When it comes to the fastest cars in GTA 5 in 2022, the SUV vehicle, Pegassi Toros, takes the ninth spot. Toros was introduced in GTA Online as part of the Arena update on December 18, 2018. It flaunts a top speed of 127.50 mph. So, if you have a soft spot for fast SUVs, then Toros is worth trying out.

However, to get your hands on Toros, you would have to pay $498,000. The amount isn’t much when compared to the other fastest GTA 5 cars on our list. However, for new GTA 5 players, it will be challenging to save this amount as well.

Top Speed: 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

Price: $498,000

Fastest cars in GTA Online: summing up

Well, these are the top 10 fastest cars in GTA Online. Of course, there are other fast cars in GTA Online; however, the cars mentioned in the list make the first ten spots. Meanwhile, it is one thing to buy a car based on the specs and a totally different thing to buy a car in GTA Online based on the looks it sports.

Lastly, it remains the choice of players as to what type of car they choose; a car regarded as one of the fastest cars in GTA Online or the beautiful looking muscle cars in GTA Online.