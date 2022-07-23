ExpressVPN Smart Location: What Is It, And How To Use It?

When you use a VPN, you must choose from a catalog of VPN servers situated in different places across the globe. To make this decision easier for you, ExpressVPN provides a feature called Smart Location.

We’d like to stress the importance of choosing the right VPN server location so that you understand its consequences. Selecting the most appropriate server ensures you get the best experience when you go online using a VPN. In other words, it means getting the fastest speeds, strongest connection, and lowest latency.

What is ExpressVPN’s Smart Location? How does it work, and when to use it?

The Smart Location feature in ExpressVPN automatically picks the best possible VPN server to connect with. It does so by analyzing important metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance from the server.

Since ExpressVPN offers thousands of server locations based in 94 countries, it might be a daunting task to choose one. This makes the usefulness of Smart Location all the more apparent. Not only does it save you time, but it also takes away the dilemma of choosing the most suitable server.

Smart Location is enabled as a default setting in ExpressVPN. And, you should stick to that if you are only looking for a secure and fast connection without any preference for a particular server location.

How to use Smart Location in ExpressVPN?

On a Windows PC and Mac, Smart Location is readily available without any tinkering with the settings. You just have to click on the power button in the ExpressVPN app to enable it. The same is applicable to its Android and iOS apps.

If you are a Linux user, then open the terminal and enter the command “expressvpn connect smart” to use Smart Location. When it comes to using the same on routers, it should be set up by default. In case it isn’t, just sign in to the router using ExpressVPN, click on the ellipsis button, and select the Smart Location server.

While choosing on your own is a good thing, taking advice can be more beneficial sometimes. That’s exactly the case with the Smart Location feature. For more ExpressVPN articles, check out our dedicated guide.