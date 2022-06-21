Elon Musk Says Still Few Unresolved Matters With Twitter Deal; A Recession In Sight

Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollar Twitter deal is taking all the time in the world. Tesla’s CEO made quite a ruckus when he announced the deal a few months back. Although it still seems to be in a ‘will he’ ‘won’t he’ phase. Elon said that there are still quite a few unresolved matters with his Twitter deal.

It includes the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal. Musk spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg and made some points about the economy.

He said it’s more likely that there is a recession in the coming future. Although it’s not a certainty, chances are very high. Whether the U.S will go into recession has been a growing concern for the Biden administration.

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal still has some unresolved matter

Image Credit: Reuters

According to a report by Reuters, along with the concern for the economy, Elon has some gripes with the Twitter deal. The report said that Elon’s team is still awaiting resolution on a very significant matter. Elon reiterated his doubts over Twitter’s claims that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users.

He also raised concerns about “the debt portion of the round coming together. And will the shareholders vote in favor,” he said.

The report further said that Elon told Tesla executives that he had a “super bad feeling” about the current economy. There might be a chance where the company needs to cut staff by about 10% and pause all hiring.

It’s completely obvious that managing multiple companies at once has put a lot on Elon’s plate. Although the CEO claims that he is only giving 5% of his daily time on the 44 billion dollar Twitter deal. Investors of Tesla have also raised their concerns stating Elon’s Twitter fiasco is ruining Tesla’s vision.

The situation got so bad at SpaceX that the company had to fire multiple employees who wrote an open letter against Elon. Although the deal is taking its precious time we hope to see it getting finalized. Do you think It’s going to happen anytime soon? comment your thoughts down below.