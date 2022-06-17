SpaceX Employees Fired After Writing About Elon Musk

A number of employees were fired from SpaceX for writing and sharing a letter criticizing the behavior of Elon Musk. Elon’s Twitter takeover is still in the phase of will he or won’t he. Even Tesla backers have been worried about Elon not giving proper attention to all its companies.

However, amid all of this, SpaceX has fired a number of employees regarding a letter that criticizes the company’s CEO. The company’s president criticized the letter and stated, that it was just “overreaching activism.”

SpaceX fired employees stating that the employees showed “overreaching activism”

Image Credit: SpaceX

According to a report by The Verge, the open letter described Musk’s behavior as a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for the employees. It talks about SpaceX’s policy and demands the company to “publicly address and condemn Elon’s harmful Twitter behavior.”

The employees state that as their CEO and prominent spokesperson Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX and every tweet that he sends out is a public statement that represents the company. They critically made it clear that his message did not reflect the team’s work, mission, or values.

According to The Verge, a number of drafters that were involved with the letter were fired on Thursday. SpaceX’s president Gwynne Shotwell wrote in an email that SpaceX has “terminated a number of employees involved in crafting the letter”. However, the news first broke out in The New York Times.

Lastly, the reasoning Shotwell gave for firing SpaceX employees is that; “we have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism”. Someone anonymously said that the general sentiment among employees is that Shotwell’s email is “tone-deaf.”

According to the anonymous source, the letter was a result of months of dedicated hard work. They wanted to ensure they got as much input as possible. Elon’s head has been in way too many places at once this time around.

Although the CEO claims to spend only 5% of his total time on the $44 billion Twitter deal. There is no telling when the deal will be finalized but Elon is getting heat from all over the place.

What are your thoughts on SpaceX firing so many employees? do let us know in the comments.