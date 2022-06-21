5 Best Paramount Plus Movies To Watch In 2022

A couple of years ago ViacomCBS’s efforts of entering the streaming market came crashing down. But since its arrival, Paramount Plus has hit the ground running. It has been adding amazing titles to its library left and right. So, today we are here to talk about the best Paramount Plus movies to watch in 2022.

From suspenseful thrillers to crime dramas, Paramount Plus has got a different cookie for every taste. But before we begin, you should take a look at our guide on how to sign up for Paramount Plus right here. That said, let’s begin with our topic now.

Best Movies On Paramount+ You Can Binge Right Now

5. A Quiet Place (2018)

Kicking things off with a phenomenal horror drama film. A Quiet Place is set in a dystopian future where aliens are lurking around everywhere. The only way to save yourself is to be absolutely quiet, otherwise, you are doomed. Released back in 2018, the film has so far managed to maintain a rating of 7.5/10, which is certainly a solid rating.

4. Magnolia (1999)

Are you searching for a movie that will totally blow your mind? Then Tom Cruise’s Magnolia could be the perfect choice for you. The movie is one huge story with many small plots connecting to it. It depicts how many lives are connected to each other without anyone knowing it. You might start watching this movie for Tom Cruise’s acting, but you will stay for Paul James Anderson’s amazing direction.

3. Mean Girls (2004)

At one point or another, we all wanted to be popular in high school. But it comes at its own price, the 2004 classic Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan is a masterpiece of this genre. Her character finds herself in a group called “The Plastics”. Throughout the film, you will see why the group was named “The Plastics” through the eyes of Lohan’s character.

2. Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Nothing beats a timeless classic like Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Harrison Ford’s depiction of Indy never gets out of style. As for the plot of the film, Indy is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis. All things considered, the title remains one of the best Paramount Plus movies out there.

1. The Godfather (1972)

Right now, there is no movie better than The Godfather in Paramount Plus’ movies library. Although the film was released back in 1972, its impact on the industry was unmatched. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino’s duo was simply too amazing. That’s why even 50 years after its release date, it has a sensational rating of 9.2/10 on IMDb.

This is it from our end. We hope now you are aware of the best Paramount Plus movies to watch in 2022. If you have any suggestions for us, do let us know your views in the comments section below. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Halo TV series on the platform.